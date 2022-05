Water is essential to life therefore it is essential to where you live. When you buy property in Nevada be sure you understand Nevada laws, policies, and procedures as they relate to water. Nevada is known for having the best western water law in the nation. It is based on the public trust doctrine which gives ownership to all water in the state, to the state. The public trust doctrine also gives the state of Nevada ownership of the land beneath all water in the state.

NEVADA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO