Finishing school during the pandemic is an accomplishment on a whole other level. Even with the introduction of vaccines and boosters last year, the pandemic has made life hard for all of us, particularly students. Not only have they had to deal with the challenges of remote learning and exams, but they’ve had to cope with an unprecedented level of social isolation, instability, and uncertainty. Yet, despite all of this, they finished. That’s why, this year, graduates deserve something even more special to honor that fact.

