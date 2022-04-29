Homeowner fatally shoots suspect during home invasion in San Antonio, SAPD says

A San Antonio homeowner fatally shot a suspect who allegedly broke into a home on the city's Southeast side on Thursday evening, according to the San Antonio Police Department. (Ken Branca)

The home invasion occurred just before 10 p.m. in the 600 block of Kashmuir Place, near SouthSide Lions Park and Pecan Valley Drive. The suspect invaded the house by breaking into the laundry room in the back of the home, authorities said.

Police said a female in her 30s was inside her home with her three children when the male suspect invaded the property. The female resident pulled out a gun after hearing the suspect inside the house. She then shot the intruder in the chest.

Officials pronounced the suspect dead on arrival. The name and age of the man have not been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene.

The shooting is under investigation.

