San Antonio, TX

Homeowner fatally shoots suspect during home invasion in San Antonio, SAPD says

By Priscilla Aguirre
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A6u75_0fO3Ss3k00
A San Antonio homeowner fatally shot a suspect who allegedly broke into a home on the city's Southeast side on Thursday evening, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

A San Antonio homeowner fatally shot a suspect who allegedly broke into a home on the city's Southeast side on Thursday evening, according to the San Antonio Police Department .

The home invasion occurred just before 10 p.m. in the 600 block of Kashmuir Place, near SouthSide Lions Park and Pecan Valley Drive. The suspect invaded the house by breaking into the laundry room in the back of the home, authorities said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=455vJq_0fO3Ss3k00
A San Antonio homeowner fatally shot a suspect who allegedly broke into a home on the city's Southeast side on Thursday evening, according to the San Antonio Police Department.  (Ken Branca)

Police said a female in her 30s was inside her home with her three children when the male suspect invaded the property. The female resident pulled out a gun after hearing the suspect inside the house. She then shot the intruder in the chest.

Officials pronounced the suspect dead on arrival. The name and age of the man have not been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene.

The shooting is under investigation.

J P
2d ago

Way to go mama! Protect your babies, yourself and your property! Thank you for cleaning up the gene pool!

Sheila Smith
2d ago

good for you. you saved yourself and your children. God was with you

S.A. ROCS
2d ago

Best rehabilitation ever! Great work Mom💝

mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
