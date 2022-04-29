ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Mayor Brown expected to propose property tax hike

WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wtVJz_0fO3Shaz00

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown be delivering his 16th annual State of the City Address Friday morning.

But this year it will be a duel announcement.

Brown will include a budget presentation, unveiling his 2023 proposed budget.

This will be the first in-person combined address since the COVID pandemic.

The event is being held at the Northland Workforce Training Center. Unlike past State of the City addresses, this will not be a large, splashly production and is free to those attending.

Mayor Brown, was elected last November to a fifth unprecedented term after winning in a historic write-in election, defeating opponent Indian Walton.

In his budget announcement, the Mayor will be announcing a tax increase, according to his office, it will be five percent for residential, and a 6.6 percent increase on commercial properties. Brown says this is the only second tax increase during the Mayor’s 16 years in office.

For residential property owners, the administration says for a $100,000 home, that would average out to an increase of under $50.00.

Brown will also highlight a series of “new action-oriented initiatives” and unveil “his vision for the future”.

Public safety is expected to be part of Friday’s announcement where the mayor will announce a number of initiatives for the purchase of the “Shot Spotter System” to assist police with gunshot detection to help reduce gun violence.

Mayor Brown will announce a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) regarding the Lasalle Metro Station's Park 'n Ride Lot for future mixed project development.

The announcement will include a call for 20-new pieces of snow-fighting equipment added to the city’s snow fleet.

Comments / 19

Melie Mell
2d ago

Mayor Brown please take into consideration that you run one of the most poorest cities in the country Buffalo is not full of rich people you are actually full some of the poorest and immigrants. Is that why you want to raise our taxes so you can pay for your immigrants no thank you and I voted for you don't make me regret it!!!! but mostly stop accepting illegal immigrants.

Reply(2)
10
ManofMren
2d ago

Crying Byron Brown is about to raise property taxes on people who are already struggling to make ends meet 🤔 However, what has Crying Byron Brown did on the Eastside of Buffalo in the past year

Reply
7
Ruth Carter
2d ago

Why not use some of the money the federal government gave you instead of raising taxes on the people!

Reply
14
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#State Of The City Address#Covid#Indian Walton#Shot Spotter System
The Richmond Observer

IRS: What someone should do if they missed the April deadline to file and pay taxes

WASHINGTON — The federal income tax deadline has passed for most individual taxpayers. However, some haven't filed their 2021 tax returns or paid their tax due. Some people may choose not to file a tax return because they didn't earn enough money to be required to file. Generally, they won't receive a penalty if they are owed a refund. However, they may miss out on receiving a refund.
INCOME TAX
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Avondale woman says IRS still hasn't processed claim to correct $29,000 tax bill from 2019

CINCINNATI — The IRS website says it currently has more than 10 million unprocessed individual tax returns dating back to 2021 alone. It usually only has about 1 million outstanding returns going into tax season. Experts say those delays and other systemic issues in the IRS help perpetuate the cycle of poverty for marginalized people, especially Black Americans.
INCOME TAX
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy