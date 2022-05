WORCESTER (CBS) — The Worcester Commuter Rail Line will be running on a modified schedule through the summer. It starts Monday and continues into October. Three trains will be eliminated each way during the workweek. Times for several other trains have been adjusted. The changes are to let the MBTA work at the Worcester and Natick Center stations. Crews are going to be installing new rail ties between Framingham and Worcester. Trains during peak hours will not be impacted.

