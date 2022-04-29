ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Ride-share driver shot by passenger, crashes car in West Philadelphia

By FOX 29 Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - A ride-share driver was on the job when police say he was shot in the back...

CBS Philly

27-Year-Old Man, 3-Month-Old Dog Shot In Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The latest victims of Philadelphia’s gun violence epidemic includes a 3-month-old puppy. Police say the dog and a 27-year-old man were both struck by stray gunfire Tuesday night in the 2600 block of North Warnock Street. Both the dog and the man are in stable condition, although the coast isn’t yet clear for the puppy named Ruby. “Just after 9 p.m., police were notified that a shooting victim showed up at Temple Hospital by a private auto,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. The adult male victim ran from the scene and flagged down a driver who took him...
CBS Philly

Surveillance Video Captures Alleged Gunman Running Away After Shooting Uber Driver In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Surveillance cameras captured an Uber driver chasing after his car in West Philadelphia after he was shot. Now, the search is on for the gunman. Police say they’re in the early stages of the investigation. But officers are also going through security video that captured the aftermath of the shooting.  Security video shows, who a neighbor says, is a gunman running away from the scene after shooting an Uber driver by Cobbs Creek Parkway and Delancey Street in West Philadelphia around 10 p.m. on Thursday. Another video shows who the neighbor says is the Uber driver limping across a street...
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Daily Voice

NJ Movie Extra Who Had Help From Parents Covering Up Killing Convicted Of Murder: Prosecutor

A New Jersey man who allegedly had help from his parents covering up a rapper's shooting death has been convicted of first-degree murder, authorities announced. Ryan D. Keough shot Terrence "T.R." Coulanges, 29, of Old Bridge, on Jan. 9, 2019 at a home on Farm Lane in Bound Brook around 5:45 p.m., when neighbors said they heard gunshots, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office said.
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
MyChesCo

PA State Police Investigating Contractor Fraud in Chester County

DOWNINGTOWN, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from the Embreeville Station say they are investigating a Theft of Services case in West Bradford Township, Chester County. Authorities state that the victim, a 34-year-old male, reported that on February 22, 2022, a contractor took $2,000 without completing the work. This incident remains under investigation.
