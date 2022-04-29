ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Holly Humberstone Floats in a Self-Driving Minivan in Carefree ‘Sleep Tight’ Video

By Tomás Mier
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Put on a seatbelt, Holly! On Friday, Holly Humberstone released the music video for her sweet yet melancholic single “Sleep Tight” and it follows her as she rides a messy minivan through a sleepy neighborhood.

“I wrote the song during the first summer out of lockdown, which was a pretty crazy time for my friends and me. We finally had our freedom back and it kind of felt like we had nothing to lose after such a difficult few months,” Humberstone tells Rolling Stone , as she premieres the song’s video. “I wanted the video to have this lighthearted and carefree feeling and ultimately be something fun at heart.”

Humberstone enlisted none other than the 1975 ’s Matty Healy to piece together the song’s lyrics after the two worked together on “Please Don’t Leave Just Yet” from her debut EP.

“I feel like Matty has this amazing energy that takes us to places that I’d never usually go to sonically and lyrically,” says Humberstone. “We always end up with something really different, and I feel like that’s why ‘Sleep Tight’ is one of my favorites. It just sounded so positive and summery!”

After releasing her EP The Walls Are Way Too Thin last year, Humberstone has dropped a set of singles, including “London Is Lonely” and “I Would Die 4 U” this year.

“I write about universal things that everyone is going through and that everyone can probably relate to somehow,” she says. “I hope fans know that I’m just like them, I’m genuinely just trying to figure everything out, and turning those feelings into songs is just my way of doing that. I hope I feel like a friend to them or even just someone who understands.

The new music from Humberstone comes as she hits the road for the Sour tour with Olivia Rodrigo, whom she credits as a “huge inspiration” to her career. “There is so much vulnerability in her music I feel like it’s going to make for a really special live show and I will definitely be bawling my eyes out every night!” she says. “It’s exciting to be bringing my songs to places I never thought I’d get to visit and I feel very lucky!”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Lil Baby Ensures April Is the Cruelest Month With New Song ‘Frozen’

Click here to read the full article. Lil Baby is closing out an already extremely productive and rewarding April with his third new song of the month, “Frozen.” The song is centered around a melancholic piano loop that wafts around cymbal ticks and handclaps that feel practically delicate compared to the booming, bruised bass hits. The track finds Lil Baby pondering fame and success, wondering at one point, “Started from the bottom how the fuck I’m up here/If you really came from nothing then you know how that feel/Ain’t no extras only steppas that’s the way that I live/Put some extras...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

K-Pop Past Meets K-Pop Present as BTS’ Suga Stars in Psy’s ‘That That’ Video

Click here to read the full article. “Gangnam Style” paved the way for the rise of K-pop — and now Psy is tapping the top Korean star of today: BTS’ Suga. On Friday, Psy released his single “That That” from his aptly named new album, Psy 9th. The record, which was also released Friday, is Psy’s first full-length since 2017’s Psy 8th 4X2=8. The “That That” video features Suga, who also produced the K-pop hitmaker’s record. Rocking cowboy outfits, the two are seen dancing in a saloon and in a car to the catchy tune. Psy opened up about what it was...
WORLD
Rolling Stone

Giveon Tries to Ignore Red Flags in Beautifully Painful Ballad ‘Lie Again’

Click here to read the full article. Giveon is fighting the truth because it’s the last thing he wants to hear — and boy, do we get it. On Thursday, Giveon marked his return with his first single of the year, “Lie Again.” In the accompanying video, he walks through the streets of Downtown Los Angeles as he sings about wanting a lover to just lie one more time. “Don’t tell me baby, I’ve heard enough,” he sings. “I told you I don’t want the truth.” By the end of the Adrian Martinez-directed video, he’s in a taxi and he appears to...
MUSIC
Complex

Watch Houdini and NorthSideBenji’s “Repeat” Music Video

Toronto rapper NorthSideBenji has released the music video for his new surprise single with the late Houdini, “Repeat.”. “Due to unforeseen circumstances we couldn’t get this out when we first made it back in ’19 but On Behalf Of The Houligan Estate we wanted to give yall something special .. Especially the Day Ones Who been rocking fr,” NorthSideBenji wrote in an Instagram post teasing the track last night. The two rappers were working on a collaborative project before Houdini’s untimely passing in 2020, when he was shot dead in Toronto’s Entertainment District.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Psy
Rolling Stone

Morgan Wallen’s Post-Racist Slur Rehab Continues With Billboard Music Awards Slot

Click here to read the full article. Morgan Wallen, who just over a year ago was captured on video using a racist slur, will make his second major awards show appearance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. The country artist was among the latest crop of artists added to this year’s show, along with Silk Sonic, Florence and the Machine, and Maxwell. Other previously announced performers include Megan Thee Stallion, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Burna Boy. Wallen’s BBMAs slot will come just a couple of months after the country music industry welcomed him back with open arms at the Academy...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Driving#Minivan
Rolling Stone

Naomi Judd, of Hit Country Duo the Judds, Dead at 76

Click here to read the full article. Naomi Judd, one half of the Grammy-winning duo the Judds, died at the age of 76 on Saturday. Her representative confirmed the news. No cause of death was given. “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy,” her daughters, singer Wynonna and film star Ashley, wrote on Twitter. “We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.” Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Rolling Stone

Neneh Cherry, Sia Collaborate for New Version of ‘Manchild’

Click here to read the full article. Neneh Cherry has tapped Sia for a vibey reworking of her 1989 song, “Manchild.” The track will appear on Cherry’s forthcoming album The Versions, a collaboration album of covers from her catalogue by an all-female line-up. The 10-track album, out June 10, will feature Robyn, Sia, Kelsey Lu, Jamila Woods, Tyson, and more. All of the artists on the LP have a personal connection to Cherry and her music. “Neneh was my favorite artist when she hit the scene,” Sia explained in a statement. “I saved my pocket money for red Filas and dreamt one...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

55K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy