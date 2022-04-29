ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Three Dog Night to Preform in Rochester This Summer

By Luke Lonien
103.9 The Doc
103.9 The Doc
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Three Dog Night has been rocking out hit after hit for nearly five decades, and now you can join them at the Mayo Civic Center for a...

fun1043.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.9 The Doc

Amazing List Of Artists Announced For Rochester’s Free Summer Concerts

You know those lawn chairs you put in storage for the winter? It's time to get those out because summer is just around the corner and you are going to need to bring one for the free summer concerts happening in Rochester, Minnesota. Yes, I said FREE! For the last 30 years, the Down by the Riverside concerts has been bringing free music for everyone in the area to enjoy and they just announced the lineup for 2022!
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Rochester Shocked By News of Popular Restaurant Closing

I am absolutely shocked at the latest news from a popular restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. A place that has been serving customers amazing food for 4 years is closing on Saturday, April 30th. Cameo Restaurant is Closing in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. Extremely sad news was shared on Wednesday, April...
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

Rochester Man Clocked At 84 MPH On Local Street

Maplethorpe pleaded guilty last Friday and was ordered to pay a total of $290 in fines and fees. The case was put on hold because of the pandemic. Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy.
ROCHESTER, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Remembering the Minnesotans who perished in the Titanic 110 years ago

On this day in 1912, the Titanic went down in the Atlantic Ocean, carrying with it a number of passengers bound for Minnesota. The big picture: Roughly 1,500 souls perished when the "unsinkable" ship struck an iceberg on its maiden voyage and sank into the sea in the early hours of April 15. The local angle: At least 35 passengers on the fateful voyage, including more than a dozen who died, had ties to Minnesota, according to an article published by the Minnesota Historical Society.Zoom in: The dead included Malcolm Johnson, a Swedish farmer looking for a fresh start in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
103.9 The Doc

Donation Filling Taopi Home With Love Is True Minnesota Nice

The tornado that hit Taopi, Minnesota on April 12th showed once again, in typical Minnesota fashion neighbors are helping neighbors. In one case, though, neighbors from quite a piece down the road from Taopi are helping out. If you still haven't seen the damage, just click play. It's astounding. According...
TAOPI, MN
103.9 The Doc

Amazing! Watch 1930s Footage Of Duluth’s Streetcars and Incline Railway

This is cool on so many levels. Everyone in the Northland needs to check this out and those who are history buffs will find these video and images even more rewarding. Not too long ago, the Minnesota Streetcar Museum put together a video capturing a fantastic part of Duluth history. However, most people in Northland likely knew about it as they don't pay close attention to what the museum is up to.
DULUTH, MN
103.9 The Doc

Rochester Hosting Annual Arbor Day Celebration This Friday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester’s annual Arbor Day Celebration will be held this Friday. Rochester Public Utilities is hosting the event at Three Links-Silver Lake Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The free community event will feature a variety of activities including a tree giveaway (while supplies last), a free lunch, live music, and tree experts on hand to answer questions on tree planting and care, along with many other vendor activities.
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

Delicious Ice Cream Dished Up Again at Rochester Dairy Queen

Every day I drive on North Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota and get a little bit of sadness when I would get to the DQ. Seeing the place closed with the windows covered up and the words "See you in the spring" in mid-April had me wondering if we would ever see this spot open again. Well, good news...it is opening!
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Minnesota’s 8 Most Romantic Places Within 90 Minutes of Rochester

The topic of romantic places came up today and it got me thinking about some of the best spots to go for a romantic date night or even a romantic weekend getaway. So I did a little digging and ended up finding a list of the 13 most romantic places in Minnesota. Some of them are up north, of course, but I wanted to focus on ones that are a little closer to home.
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

Urgent Need for Supplies for Pets up for Adoption in Rochester

Fill the Truck Event for Pets in Need at Chuck & Dons in Rochester, Minnesota. There are a lot of cats and dogs in the Rochester, Minnesota area that are waiting for their forever home. While they are waiting to meet their new owners, many are being lovingly cared for by Camp Companion. You might not be ready for a new dog or cat at your home right now but your help is needed to ensure these pets have all the supplies and food they need and donations are desperately needed.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

WOW! Check Out These 3 Amazing Artists Coming to Minnesota

Three Amazing Artists Performing Live in 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Better save up some of that paycheck because three amazing concerts are coming to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota that you are going to LOVE! Start memorizing their songs because Maroon 5, Michael Buble, and Lizzo are all coming to Minnesota!
ROCHESTER, MN
MyStateline.com

Playing ball for the Rockford Peaches

Rockford's Midway Village Museum held a baseball game Sunday in honor of the Rockford Peaches. It was an event for remembering a time in the city's history.
ROCKFORD, IL
103.9 The Doc

Get a Free Plant on Sunday at Rochester Business

A Rochester, Minnesota business is celebrating a gigantic 55th birthday on Sunday, May 1st, with cupcakes, a food truck, and free plants!. Flowers by Jerry in Rochester, Minnesota Celebrating Huge Birthday with Free Plants!. Although we are still feeling a bit cold in Minnesota, quite a few people are ready...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Car rolls over on Viola Road

(ABC 6 News) - First responders are on-scene at a one-vehicle rollover in the 4200 block of Viola Road NE, Rochester. Captain Caleb Feine with the Rochester Fire Department said RFD responded to the rollover at about 8 a.m. Upon arrival, the single occupanr of the car had already exited the car.
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

103.9 The Doc

