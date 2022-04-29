ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ruben Dias: Manchester City defender enjoying big game 'nerves'

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City defender Ruben Dias tells Football Focus that feeling nervous before big...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Newcastle v Liverpool: match preview

If Liverpool are to stumble in their pursuit of Manchester City then it would not be completely surprising if it came at St James’ Park. Eddie Howe – with the help of a considerable amount of money – has transformed Newcastle from relegation fodder to the Premier League’s most upwardly mobile team. Four wins on the spin has lifted them to ninth and they are an even tougher proposition at home where they have won their past six. That is unlikely to prove too daunting for a Liverpool side boosted by the news of Jürgen Klopp’s contract extension and who have won 13 of their past 14 in the league – the only blip a 2-2 draw with City – while going unbeaten since 28 December. Stephen Hollis.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man City, Liverpool turn attention back to Premier League shootout

Manchester City and Liverpool must quickly turn their focus from Champions League glory to the battle for the Premier League title, with no room for error in tricky away trips on Saturday. The battle to join City, Liverpool and Chelsea in next season's Champions League looks like a shootout between north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's unity after victory at Leeds United maintained their one-point lead in the Premier League title race following Liverpool's win at Newcastle

Pep Guardiola lauded Manchester City's togetherness as they responded to Liverpool's early victory and maintained a one-point lead in the title race. Jurgen Klopp's side piled the pressure on the defending champions by beating Newcastle United at lunchtime before City swept Leeds United aside at Elland Road. City ran out...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Bbc One#Bbc Sport#Bbc Iplayer#Football Focus#Bbc Sport Website
SkySports

Chelsea Women striker Sam Kerr crowned FWA Women's Footballer of the Year

Chelsea forward Sam Kerr has been crowned the Football Writers' Association Women's Footballer of the Year for 2021/22. The Australia international has once again been the spearhead for Emma Hayes' side, with Fran Kirby and Pernille Harder in and out of the squad throughout the season with injuries. She is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Mohamed Salah named Football Writers' Association Men's Footballer of the Year for 2021/22

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been named the Football Writers' Association Men's Footballer of the Year for 2021/22. Salah, 29, has contributed a hugely impressive 22 goals and 13 assists in just 31 Premier League games to help propel Jurgen Klopp's side to second in the table, just a point behind champions Man City with just five games left this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Everton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Time to put our terrible recent record at Goodison to the test against the most terrible recent side to call Goodison home. Everton are fighting tooth and nail against relegation. We need the points to stay comfortable in third. Our quality needs to shine through that motivation-gap. One change from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Leeds vs Manchester City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester City have not been beaten since the middle of February, but still they cannot shake Liverpool off their tail.At this stage and at the level which the two title-chasing teams are performing at, a draw would feel like a defeat.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Leeds host Man City in the Premier LeaguePep Guardiola’s men are still fighting on two fronts as the season edges towards its conclusion, but they cannot afford to let their Champions League exploits impact them in the Premier League.Meanwhie, Leeds are still not certain of survival so it promises to be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Wolves 0-3 Brighton: Graham Potter praises 'very impressive' Brighton

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter says his side gave a "very impressive" performance and were "hungry to score" after beating Wolverhampton 3-0 at Molineux. MATCH REPORT: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-3 Brighton & Hove Albion. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 30 April at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

France v England: The key contests that will decide Six Nations

Venue: Stade Jean Dauger, Bayonne Date: Saturday, 30 April Kick-off: 14:15 BST. Coverage: Watch on BBC Two; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. This Saturday's match between France and England is the finale of a six-week Women's...
WORLD
BBC

Everton 1-0 Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea form is 'concerning'

Manager Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea's defeat by Everton is "disappointing" and "concerning" with his side having won only one game and kept one clean sheet in their past four Premier League matches. MATCH REPORT: Everton 1-0 Chelsea. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday, 1...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy