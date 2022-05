The April tire collection is scheduled for Saturday, April 30, 2022, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weather permitting.

Special guest volunteers, The Summers County Bobcat Football Team, will be on-site to help with the collection. The community is encouraged to check the Hinton Full Steam Ahead Facebook page at 8 a.m. on the day of the event for potential cancellations.

The post April tire collection scheduled appeared first on The Hinton News .