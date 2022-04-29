NFL Draft: Best available prospects entering Day 2

The 2022 NFL Draft is 32 picks old, but another 230 lie ahead across Friday and Saturday.

The draft resumes in Las Vegas on Friday at 7 p.m. ET with the start of the second round, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hold the 33rd overall pick after a trade Thursday with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Here’s our overview of the best prospects who still remain on the board with Day 1 in the rearview mirror.

1. Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

One of the most well-rounded players left in the draft, Muma is a do-it-all defender who has the athleticism to play in space and the physicality to take on blockers.

2. Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

The top tight end in the class, McBride’s lack of elite receiving upside kept him out of Day 1, but he should hear his name called early on Day 2.

3. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

A gunslinger with all-world tools but an extreme lack of polish. Willis makes a lot of sense as a developmental pick in the early second.

4. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State

Workhorse backs don’t come around often, but Walker has the traits to be one. He is a savvy runner who can make defenders miss and create his own yardage.

5. Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

A blazing fast 4.44 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine matched the on-field showings from the uber-athletic Harris. His potential is sky high.

6. Drake Jackson, OLB, Southern California

Jackson is long and limber with the flexibility to slip past blocks. He could contribute immediately as a rookie pass-rusher.

7. Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

Looming injury questions may be the root of Booth’s fall out of the first round. If he returns fully healthy, he could make teams regret passing on him.

8. Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

Gordon is a natural mover with great agility and body control for the position. His upside will likely draw a premium pick on Day 2.

9. Jaquan Brisker, SS, Penn State

Big, fast, and physical. Brisker isn’t an elite matchup piece, but he has the traits to be a long-term starter and mean run defender.

10. Logan Hall, DT, Houston

Tweeners who aren’t clear-cut defensive tackles scare some NFL teams, but Hall’s body control and refined pass-rush package are likely to get a bite.

11. Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

12. Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

13. Sean Rhyan, OL, UCLA

14. Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

15. Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama

16. Nick Cross, FS, Maryland

17. Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State

18. David Ojabo, OLB, Michigan

19. George Pickens, WR, Georgia

20. Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State

21. Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

22. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

23. Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

24. Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

25. DeMarvin Leal, DE, Texas A&M

26. Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

27. Brian Asamoah II, LB, Oklahoma

28. Jalen Pitre, SS, Baylor

29. Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

30. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

–By Mark Jarvis, Field Level Media

