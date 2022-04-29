‘Absolute Dominion’: Netflix Martial Arts Pic Casts Alex Winter, Patton Oswalt, Julie Ann Emery & More

Click here to read the full article.

Alex Winter ( Bill & Ted Face the Music ), Alok Vaid-Menon ( Random Acts of Flyness ), Andy Allo ( Chicago Fire ), Désiré Mia, Jennifer Jajeh ( Transparent ), Juliana Joel ( American Gigolo ), Julie Ann Emery ( Better Call Saul ), June Carryl ( Y: The Last Man ), Junes Zahdi ( Counterpart ), Laith Ashley ( Pose ), Mario D’Leon ( Power ), Nora Armani ( The Blacklist: Redemption ), Oluniké Adeliyi ( The Expanse ), Patton Oswalt ( I Love My Dad ), Reagan Gomez ( Queen Sugar ) and Shawn Mousavi ( Echo 3 ) will star in the action-drama Absolute Dominion , which Lexi Alexander wrote and is directing for Netflix and Blumhouse Television .

In the martial arts pic currently in production, it’s 2085 A.D., and the world has been destroyed by religious warfare. Desperate to save humanity, global governing forces host a gripping, no-holds-barred, martial arts tournament. Last fighter standing wins Absolute Dominion for one faith.

Alexander, Jason Blum, John McKeown and Scott Putman are producing, with Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold exec producing for Blumhouse Television. Stunt Coordinator Phil Tan is overseeing fight choreography.

Alexander is a former World Kickboxing Champion who worked her way up from stuntwoman to Oscar-nominated director with her live-action short film Johnny Flynton , a drama about a boxer. She followed up her Academy Award nomination with feature films including the SXSW Jury & Audience Award winning drama Green Street Hooligans , Marvel’s Punisher: War Zone and Lifted .

Blumhouse Television recently produced NBC’s hit true-crime series The Thing About Pam , starring two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger, and Nikyatu Jusu’s horror-thriller Nanny , which won Sundance’s Grand Jury Prize in Dramatic competition earlier this year. Also in the works from the company is The Horror of Dolores Roach , starring Justina Machado, for Amazon.

