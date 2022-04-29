ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Absolute Dominion’: Netflix Martial Arts Pic Casts Alex Winter, Patton Oswalt, Julie Ann Emery & More

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ywGYQ_0fO3S5Kk00

Click here to read the full article.

Alex Winter ( Bill & Ted Face the Music ), Alok Vaid-Menon ( Random Acts of Flyness ), Andy Allo ( Chicago Fire ), Désiré Mia, Jennifer Jajeh ( Transparent ), Juliana Joel ( American Gigolo ), Julie Ann Emery ( Better Call Saul ), June Carryl ( Y: The Last Man ), Junes Zahdi ( Counterpart ), Laith Ashley ( Pose ), Mario D’Leon ( Power ), Nora Armani ( The Blacklist: Redemption ), Oluniké Adeliyi ( The Expanse ), Patton Oswalt ( I Love My Dad ), Reagan Gomez ( Queen Sugar ) and Shawn Mousavi ( Echo 3 ) will star in the action-drama Absolute Dominion , which Lexi Alexander wrote and is directing for Netflix and Blumhouse Television .

In the martial arts pic currently in production, it’s 2085 A.D., and the world has been destroyed by religious warfare. Desperate to save humanity, global governing forces host a gripping, no-holds-barred, martial arts tournament. Last fighter standing wins Absolute Dominion for one faith.

Alexander, Jason Blum, John McKeown and Scott Putman are producing, with Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold exec producing for Blumhouse Television. Stunt Coordinator Phil Tan is overseeing fight choreography.

Alexander is a former World Kickboxing Champion who worked her way up from stuntwoman to Oscar-nominated director with her live-action short film Johnny Flynton , a drama about a boxer. She followed up her Academy Award nomination with feature films including the SXSW Jury & Audience Award winning drama Green Street Hooligans , Marvel’s Punisher: War Zone and Lifted .

Blumhouse Television recently produced NBC’s hit true-crime series The Thing About Pam , starring two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger, and Nikyatu Jusu’s horror-thriller Nanny , which won Sundance’s Grand Jury Prize in Dramatic competition earlier this year. Also in the works from the company is The Horror of Dolores Roach , starring Justina Machado, for Amazon.

Winter is represented by CAA, Forward Entertainment, Hollander Entertainment and Sloss Eckhouse Dasti Haynes LawCo; Vaid-Menon by UTA and Echo Lake Entertainment; Allo by Verve, Zero Gravity Management and Metal Law Group; Joel by Innovative Artists and Vision Entertainment; Emery by Innovative Artists and Rohner Walerstein; Carryl by O’Neill Talent Group and Nova Talent Group; Zahdi by TalentWorks and Luber Roklin Entertainment; Ashley by LA Talent, Slash Management and Mosley & Associates; Armani by Hanns Wolters International, Ann Wright Representatives, Hillary Gagan Associations and TEAM; Adeliyi by Shortlist Artist Management, Affirmative Entertainment and Brecheen Feldman Breimer; Oswalt by UTA, Independent Artists Media and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Gomez by Innovative Artists, Metallic Entertainment and Fuller Law; Mousavi by Aqua Talent Agency and Caviar Entertainment; and Alexander by Mosaic and Kaplan-Stahler Agency.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Chloe Bailey To Star In Youth Choir Comedy ‘Praise This’ For Will Packer Productions & Universal Pictures; ‘Little’ Helmer Tina Gordon Directing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Chloe Bailey (Grown-ish) has signed on to star in the upcoming film Praise This, which Tina Gordon (Little) is directing for Universal Pictures. Praise This is a music-competition feature comedy set in the world of youth choirs. We hear that Universal is eyeing it for a potential franchise in the vein of Pitch Perfect, with production on the first installment set to kick off in Atlanta in June. Gordon penned the latest draft of the script, which was based off an original idea by The Story Company. Earlier drafts were written by Camilla Blackett (Little,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Anna Kendrick True Crime Thriller About “The Dating Game Killer” Heads To Cannes Market For AGC & ‘It’ Producer Vertigo

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Stuart Ford’s AGC is launching international sales at the upcoming Cannes market on Anna Kendrick true-crime thriller The Dating Game, which was previously set up at Netflix but has now shaken free from the streamer. Oscar nominee Kendrick (Up In The Air) is in advanced talks to star in the feature about the chilling true story of serial killer Rodney Alcala and Cheryl Bradshaw. The Black List script by Ian MacAllister McDonald is based on the stranger-than-fiction episode when Bradshaw was a bachelorette on the hit 70s TV matchmaking show The Dating Game and chose handsome...
MOVIES
Deadline

Naomi Judd Dies: Singer With Grammy Winning Duo The Judds, Mother Of Wynonna And Ashley Was 76

Click here to read the full article. Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born singer of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died. She was 76. The daughters announced her death on Saturday in a statement provided to The Associated Press. (More) More from Deadline'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness' Unlikely To Get China Release Following Online BacklashWhite House Correspondents' Association Dinner: Joe Biden To Return Tradition Of Presidential Schtick, D.C. And L.A. Notables Gather For Pre-Show EventsBill Murray Speaks Out On 'Being Mortal' Production Suspension: "I Did Something I Thought Was Funny, And It Wasn't Taken That Way"Best of Deadline2022 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Emmys, Tonys & MoreAwards Season Red Carpet Photos: Grammys, Oscars, SAG Awards & MoreSpring Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Halle Berry Psychological Thriller Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Halle Berry is making a splash on Netflix's streaming charts, and it's not for her award-winning Netflix original film Bruised. A film from the actress' past, The Call, has shot to the top of Netflix's Top 10 just days after it was added to the streamer's content catalogue. Described by...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lexi Alexander
Person
Isabelle Fuhrman
Person
Renée Zellweger
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
Alex Winter
Person
Ashley Johnson
Person
Justina Machado
Person
Jason Blum
Person
Julie Ann Emery
ComicBook

Salem's Lot: Stephen King Reboot Gets Theatrical Release Date

A new adaptation of Stephen King's 'Salem's Lot has been in the works for quite some time, with studio Warner Bros., per Bloody Disgusting, finally confirming that the film will be landing in theaters this fall. The release date itself isn't actually new, as its release was announced last year, but given the number of changes and updates various projects have earned, it will surely come as a relief to fans that the project hasn't been postponed. Additionally, this latest information confirms that the film is still slated for a theatrical release as opposed to a debut on HBO Max. Salem's Lot currently touts a September 9th release date.
MOVIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martial Arts#Combat#Absolute Dominion#Chicago Fire Rrb#American#Blumhouse Television
411mania.com

First Set Pics of Aaron Taylor-Johnson From Kraven The Hunter Online

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is playing the titular role in Sony’s Kraven The Hunter movie, and the first set pics of the actor in character are online. You can see the pics below of Taylor-Johnson on the London set for the Spider-Man Universe film, which show him a bit buffed out and wearing a necklace that’s part of Kraven’s costume in the comics.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Confessions’ Drama Starring Paul Wesley In Works At Netflix From Kapital; Julie Plec To Co-Write In ‘TVD’ Reunion

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has taken in for development Confessions (working title), a drama series starring and executive produced by The Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley, I have learned. Written and executive produced by TVD co-developer, executive  and showrunner Julie Plec and Bradley Paul (Better Call Saul), the project, which is in early stages, is based on Jason Smith’s non-fiction 2015 article The Confessions of a Drug-Addicted High School Teacher. Confessions, produced by Universal Television, stems from the production partnership Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment forged with Wesley and his company Citizen Media in 2019, following Wesley’s starring...
TV SERIES
Collider

How to Watch 'The Northman': Is the Alexander Skarsgård Movie Streaming or in Theatres?

Robert Eggers has established himself as one of the best filmmakers working today, with his horror features The Witch and The Lighthouse receiving high critical acclaim. Eggers’ latest film, The Northman, is sure to raise Eggers’ stock even higher, with the historical epic seeing the New Hampshire filmmaker delivering a large budget spectacle of brutal violence rarely seen in theaters.
MOVIES
Deadline

Joe Manganiello Joins Samuel L. Jackson & Uma Thurman In Thriller ‘The Kill Room’; Great Escape To Sell At Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: True Blood and Justice League star Joe Manganiello has joined Oscar winner Samuel L. Jackson and Oscar nominee Uma Thurman in the upcoming dark comedic thriller The Kill Room. Principal photography is set to begin this spring in New Jersey and New York on the movie, which will chart the story of a hitman (Manganiello), his boss (Jackson) and an art dealer (Thurman) whose money-laundering scheme accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight avant-garde sensation, forcing Thurman’s character to play the art world against the underworld. The project marks another screen team-up between Pulp...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
CinemaBlend

Keanu Reeves Takes Aim In Cool New John Wick 4 Promotional Image

Part of me wonders if the folks behind the original John Wick knew it was going to birth a franchise. What started out as a vengeance story about a retired hitman forced out of hibernation after thugs kill his dog, the movie ended up being such a massive hit for Keanu Reeves, it’s now heading into its fourth installment, currently titled John Wick: Chapter 4 (though we expect that to eventually change, especially after it might have leaked). And with the film industry gathered together in Las Vegas, Lionsgate expects to show off the first footage from the sequel… and this first, neon-drenched artwork with Reeves taking aim at the competition.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Batwoman’ Star Javicia Leslie, Cast & Creatives React To CW Series’ Cancellation: “HERstory Was Made And It Can Never Be Taken”

Click here to read the full article. The stars and creators behind CW’s Batwoman shared praises and fond memories about their time on the series, which on Friday was canceled after three seasons. Showrunner Caroline Dries revealed the cancellation on Twitter. Since then, Javicia Leslie, Camrus Johnson, Natalie Abrams and more have reacted to the news on social media. Leslie, who joined the series as former convict Ryan Wilder after Ruby Rose’s exit, summed up her time on the series in a sentimental Instagram photo carousel. She posted photos of herself on the series’ marketing material, behind-the-scenes footage and fun times with...
TV SERIES
Collider

Keanu Reeves Returns in First Neon-Colored 'John Wick 4' Poster

We still have to wait a long while until it’s finally time to check out John Wick: Chapter 4 in theaters, but at this week’s CinemaCon, Lionsgate decided to throw us a bone and tease the next installment in the gun-fu film series. The movie will once again follow one of the world’s most deadly assassins as he unveils secrets from the very institution that made him what he is – and makes tons of enemies in the process.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Sam Raimi Says He’s Open To ‘Spider-Man 4’ As Tobey Maguire Cast As Charlie Chaplin In ‘Babylon’

After giving us his original “Spider-Man” trilogy, it’s exciting for many comic book movie fans that director Sam Raimi‘s finally returning to the world of Marvel Comics Raimi is in the director’s chair for the upcoming “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness” allowing him to play the biggest sandbox in modern cinema, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while that film is starting to bubble with anticipation and is only a few short weeks away, Raimi isn’t closing the door on more Marvel, more specifically, his old Spider-Man character.
MOVIES
Deadline

Joanna Barnes Dies: Veteran Actress In Two Versions Of ‘The Parent Trap’ Was 89

Click here to read the full article. Joanna Barnes, a longtime film and television actress who appeared in both versions of the classic comedy The Parent Trap, died Friday at her home in The Sea Ranch, California. She was 89 and succumbed to what was described as a lengthy illness by friend Sally Jackson. In 1961 she played the role of gold digger Vicky Robinson in the original movie The Parent Trap. In the 1998 remake, she had the role of Vicki Blake, the gold digger’s mother. Her many film credits include Home Before Dark, Spartacus, and The War Wagon. Her extensive television...
SEA RANCH, CA
Deadline

Deadline

75K+
Followers
28K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy