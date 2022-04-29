Arbor Day creates more hope for comeback by American chestnuts, the 'redwood of the East'

Earth Day is always April 22.

But Arbor Day, the often-overlooked national holiday with a simple message to plant, respect, and appreciate trees, is always the last Friday in April in most parts of America, including Ohio, Michigan, and the six other Great Lakes states.

Here’s another way Arbor Day differs from other national holidays, though: Flexibility.

Each of the 50 states can, at its own discretion, hold its own state-specific Arbor Day celebrations on different dates, based on their planting seasons.

Nearly half do that, mostly Southern states.

According to the Arbor Day Foundation , Florida has its statewide recognition of Arbor Day on the third Friday in January. Texas and Hawaii have theirs on the first Friday in November. California has its between March 7 and 14. Alaska has its on the third Monday in May. New Mexico’s is the second Friday in March. Oklahoma’s is during the last full week of March. And so forth.

And here’s another little Arbor Day oddity: It’s a U.S. holiday celebrated in about 30 other countries and multiple commonwealths or territories. Others celebrating Arbor Day on various dates include China, India, Mexico, Japan, New Zealand, Scotland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, Brazil, Barbados, Holland, Iceland, and Israel.

So now that we’ve established that many people here and abroad agree it’s cool to be tree-huggers (or at least can relate to Johnny Appleseed at heart), let’s think of an iconic tree from yesteryear which has been gaining interest in the public eye in this part of the United States for almost 20 years now because of its comeback potential.

The American chestnut.

Once the most dominant and valuable hardwood east of the Mississippi River, the American chestnut was nicknamed the “redwood of the East” because of its size and beauty.

Four billion of them were killed during the first half of the 20th century by an exotic fungal disease from Asia known as chestnut blight.

Only a few survived.

The obliteration of the American chestnut has long been considered one of the saddest tales in American forestry.

The fungus was detected in 1904 in New York City trees. By 1950, nearly 90 percent of that species was dead.

Chestnut blight was followed by Dutch elm disease, which began in Minnesota in 1961, according to the University of Minnesota Extension.

Dutch elm disease killed off all but a few of the majestic American elms.

More recently has been the emerald ash borer’s destruction of nearly 10 billion beautiful ash trees. Many of the latter were torn down by state and federal officials in an effort to keep that thumbnail-sized green beetle from spreading, but it was too late.

The emerald ash borer is an invasive pest from Asia that literally starves ash trees to death by sucking down their juicy cambium beneath their bark. It is believed to be the beetle’s sole source of food.

At a 2006 Arbor Day event at Lourdes University in Sylvania, a pair of hybrid chestnut trees that scientists developed to be blight-resistant were planted.

“What those trees symbolize is you should never give up hope,” one of the dignitaries at the ceremony, Mark Rey, said back then. At the time, Mr. Rey was the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s undersecretary for natural resources and environment.

U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D., Toledo), who also spoke at that event, encouraged more people to plant trees that Arbor Day as a way of getting back at the emerald ash borer. Ms. Kaptur agreed with Mr. Rey that planting the hybrid chestnut trees was akin to planting hope.

Sixteen years later, those two trees are now thriving, according to Sister Jeremias Stinson, environmental stewardship coordinator for the Sisters of St. Francis, which hosted the event and distributed 700 seedlings that had been donated by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, some 500 of which were white pines.

“They’re growing very well,” Sister Jeremias said of the two hybrid chestnuts. “One’s a little taller than another, but they’re both growing well and producing fruit.”

She said they are about 25 feet tall.

“They’re healthy,” Sister Jeremias said. “That’s the important thing. They’re healthy. It has been a successful experiment.”

The blight-resistant hybrid was developed by scientists who combined DNA from an Asian chestnut species known to repel blight. It was developed in 2004. During an Arbor Day 2005 ceremony, the new hybrid was planted at the White House.

Two were planted near the statehouse in Columbus the same year they were planted by Sisters of St. Francis.

Since then, efforts to bring the American chestnut, or at least a blight-resistant hybrid of it, back to Ohio have continued in a big way.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources planted 350 American chestnut seedlings inside the Maumee State Forest in 2016 and 175 more in 2021. This year, another 100 will be planted soon, according to Stephen Rist, the Ohio DNR’s Athens District manager and president of the American Chestnut Foundation’s Ohio chapter.

Most of the Ohio plantings are in the eastern or southeastern parts of the state because those areas have the acidic, sandy soil that chestnut trees like best.

This year, there’s a special focus on the Hocking Hills region.

But northwest Ohio is getting about 100 of the approximate 2,000 chestnut seedlings donated by the chestnut foundation to be planted statewide. The Maumee State Forest has the same type of soil those trees like, Mr. Rist said.

The potential comeback of the American chestnut has become one of North America’s biggest feel-good stories in recent years, and Arbor Day rekindles thoughts about the repopulation effort that has been gaining momentum, he said.

“Everyone's always excited when they hear about them,” Mr. Rist said. “There's not 100 percent survivability. There is some mortality.”

But people are fond of the American chestnut, not just because of its beauty or shade, either, he said.

It’s a generational thing.

Many parents and grandparents who saw the iconic species before it was obliterated have passed tales down to their children and grandchildren, Mr. Rist said.

“There's a tie to the kinship and the family in wanting to bring back those memories of years ago,” he said, explaining how his father used to talk to him about the American chestnut. “It was a stately tree that grew clean, tall, and straight. People have had a reverence for it. They put it in a special place in their heart.”