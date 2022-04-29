ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul McCartney, John Lennon Reunite For Duet, With An Assist From Peter Jackson

By Mike Fleming Jr
 2 days ago

Paul McCartney and his late Beatles songwriting and singing partner John Lennon haven’t sung together in over 50 years, but they got the next best thing last night with a duet of I’ve Got A Feeling at McCartney’s Got Back Tour date at Spokane Arena. Check out above clip making the rounds on YouTube. This was made possible with an assist by director Peter Jackson , who made the critically acclaimed three-part documentary series Get Back, fueled by access to 60 hours of unseen footage of what was to be their final moments together as a band. The song was originally recorded for the Let It Be Album released in 1970.

A bonafide Beatles nut even before he immersed himself in that Fab Four footage, Jackson repaid the favor to McCartney by separating Lennon’s vocal track, so that McCartney could sing to it, and cutting together the montage playing on the screens behind McCartney onstage. McCartney credited Jackson’s effort onstage. Former Beatles bandmates George Harrison, Ringo Starr and McCartney recorded Free As A Bird Free As A Bird using Lennon’s vocal track for their Anthology series in the mid-1990s. But this is the first time that Paul and John sang together in 53 years.

