Channel 4 Scores Free-To-Air Rights To England Men’s European Qualifiers And Nations League Soccer Games

Click here to read the full article.

Channel 4 has bagged rights to broadcast hatful of England ’s upcoming soccer games.

The UK broadcaster has struck a deal to air England’s matches in the UEFA Nations League, the upcoming European Championship qualifiers and several high-profile friendly games.

Previously, those games would have gone out through pay TV service Sky Sports. This marks a huge coup for the publicly-owned, free-to-air Channel 4, which this month was rocked by the news the government is planning to sell it to private hands.

The deal comprises 20 games in total through to 2024, with friendlies against Germany and European champions Italy playing this year. England also face Italy in their Nations League group.

“This deal shows Channel 4 can compete for some of the biggest properties in sport and will bring substantial new audiences to our award-winning slate of original programming,” said Channel 4 Chief Content Officer Ian Katz.

The news comes in the same week it revealed European streaming service Viaplay had snapped up UK rights to exclusively Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland games from 2024, ahead of its launch in the country.