Behind Viral Videos

Netflix Greenlights Blumhouse Martial Arts Actioner ‘Absolute Dominion’

By Scott Roxborough
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago

Netflix has greenlit Absolute Dominion , a sci-fi martial-arts action film from writer/director Lexi Alexander ( Green Street Hooligans , Punisher: War Zone ).

Better Call Saul actress Julie Ann Emery , actor/comedian Patton Oswalt , Bill and Ted’ s Alex Winter , Upload actress Andy Allo and Regan Gomez ( Love, Inc. , Queen Sugar ) are among the cast of the feature-length actioner, which Blumhouse Television will produce.

Absolute Dominion is set in 2085 A.D. in a world destroyed by religious warfare. Desperate to save humanity, global governing forces host a no-holds-barred, martial arts tournament between competing faiths where the last fighter standing wins Absolute Dominion for one faith.

Alexander, a former World Kickboxing Champion, cut her teeth on such action features as soccer thugs drama Green Street Hooligans (2005), starring Elijah Wood and Charlie Hunnam, and Marvel’s comic-book adaptation Punisher: War Zone (2008) with Ray Stevenson and Dominic West. Directing credits also include the 2010 family drama Lifted and the Oscar-nominated live-action short film J ohnny Flynton (2002).

In addition to writing and directing, Alexander will produce Absolute Dominion together with Blumhouse’s Jason Blum, John McKeown and Scott Putman. Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold will executive produce for Blumhouse Television.

The ensemble cast includes Alok Vaid-Menon, Désiré Mia, Jennifer Jajeh, Juliana Joel, June Carryl, Junes Zahdi, Laith Ashley, Mario D’Leon, Nora Armani, Oluniké Adeliyi and Shawn Mousavi. Stunt coordinator Phil Tan ( Inception , Pirates of the Caribbean ) will oversee fight choreography for the project.

Production is underway. Netflix did not give a release date for the film.

