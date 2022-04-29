ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron’s 2021 Pay Falls to $18.9M

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L6xOb_0fO3Rojr00

AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron received compensation of $18.9 million in 2021, down from $20.92 million in 2020, according to the pandemic-impacted cinema giant’s proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

Aron’s base salary rose to $1.45 million, from $1.1 million a year earlier, and he took home no bonus last year, after receiving one for $5 million in 2020. The key driver for his overall pay package in 2021 was $6 million in a non-equity incentive plan compensation, where he received nothing from that category in the year-earlier period.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

And his stock awards came to $11.4 million in 2021, against $14.8 million in stock awards in 2020.  AMC’s proxy statement also showed Sean Goodman, CFO of AMC Entertainment, made $4.7 million last year, just up from $4.24 million in 2020, his first year with the company.

John D. McDonald, executive vp U.S. operations, took home $3.01 million in 2021, just down from $3.4 million in overall compensation for 2020. AMC Theaters is the world’s largest exhibitor and faced a host of strategic challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the public health response.

After facing possible bankruptcy, Aron cheered on online traders on platforms like Reddit and TikTok as they embraced the company’s stock and sent its value skyward. That share price lift allowed AMC to raise new debt and cash to ride out the pandemic.

More recently, AMC Theatres has acquired smaller exhibitor chains or taken over the leases from troubled chains, and begun diversifying its business into branded-AMC popcorn and other new revenue streams.

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

How Much Is MGM’s Movie and TV Library Worth? Amazon Discloses New Details

How much is an iconic film and TV library that includes James Bond, Rocky and Creed, The Silence of the Lambs, Thelma and Louise, Survivor and The Handmaid’s Tale really worth? According to Amazon, those 4,000 film titles and 17,000 TV episodes are worth about $3.4 billion.More from The Hollywood ReporterElon Musk Sells Billions of Dollars in Tesla Stock Ahead of Twitter PurchaseAmazon Earnings Disappoint as Pandemic-Driven Growth Shifts to Chasing "Cost Efficiencies"Amazon Unveils Massive India Slate of 40 Films and Series That is what the tech giant values MGM’s library of films and TV shows at, according to a footnote in the...
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

Charter CEO: Password Sharing “Diminishes the Value of Content for Everybody”

Password sharing, which streaming giant Netflix is looking to crack down on, is hurting the value of content across the media industry, Tom Rutledge, chairman and CEO of cable operator Charter Communications, said on Friday. “We knew it is a problem,” the executive said on the company’s first-quarter earnings conference call. “It is not just a problem for the company that is not controlling their passwords, but it is a problem for everybody in the industry, because all that content that is used without anybody paying for it affects the supply and demand of all content.” He added that, as a...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

AMC Networks Interim CEO Matt Blank’s 2021 Pay Hit Nearly $7M, Former CEO Josh Sapan’s Topped $15M

AMC Networks interim CEO Matthew Blank received compensation worth nearly $7.0 million in 2021, the TV networks and streaming company disclosed Friday. Former Showtime Networks CEO Blank was named to his role in late August, succeeding company veteran Josh Sapan who transitioned to the role of executive vice chairman. As interim CEO, Blank is tasked with utilizing his expertise and working with AMC Networks’ leadership, including Sapan, to “maximize the company’s streaming business, while building on its core assets.”More from The Hollywood ReporterAmid Streaming Boom, Some Companies Love Linear TVDespite Netflix's Stumble, Hollywood's Streaming Content Spend May Increase in Near-TermNBCU's Peacock Adds...
BUSINESS
IndieWire

Warner Bros. Presentation Does Its Best to Make Day-and-Date Amends at CinemaCon

Click here to read the full article. No CinemaCon presentation would be complete without an introduction (and often, an introduction for the introduction). Before the two-hour preview of the Warner Bros. slate Tuesday evening, AMC Theatres content chief Elizabeth Frank spent her time addressing Warners like a prodigal son that committed the mortal sin of releasing its 2021 theatrical slate day-and-date on HBO Max. “Warners has entertained broad audiences generation after generation,” she said. “2021 put that reputation and some of those relationships to the test. Warner Bros. Pictures is back here on this stage at CinemaCon, today, having held to...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Aron
Person
Sean Price
Deadline

Value Of MGM Film And TV Operation Revealed In Amazon Filing

Click here to read the full article. Amazon has assigned a value of $3.4 billion to MGM’s film and TV library, which it acquired along with the rest of the fabled Hollywood company in a deal that closed last March. Along with the film and TV content, Amazon in an SEC filing this morning pegged the goodwill value of MGM at $4.9 billion, most of which it is allocating to its North America segment. Goodwill, for accounting purposes, refers to less-tangible assets like a brand name, customer relationships or proprietary technology. In other words, it is what will enable Amazon to...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope,’ ‘Minions’ Sequel and ‘Jurassic World’ Finale Among Universal CinemaCon Highlights

“Nope.” That is Jordan Peele on whether he was about to present new footage of his Universal Pictures film today at CinemaCon. It’s also the title of his new horror entry, and the maestro has always loved keeping the mystery surrounding his projects like Us and Get Out intact before audiences get to experience the ride.More from The Hollywood ReporterUniversal Debuts First Look at Billy Eichner's Comedy 'Bros,' Starring All LGBTQ ActorsCinemaCon: Universal Unwraps First Look at Harvey Weinstein Movie 'She Said'Universal Drops Trailer for George Clooney, Julia Roberts-Starrer 'Ticket to Paradise' at CinemaCon “The discovery and the surprise of it is...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Elon Musk Sells Billions of Dollars in Tesla Stock Ahead of Twitter Purchase

Elon Musk needs to come up with $21 billion in cash in order to complete his purchase of Twitter (the rest of the $44 billion deal is being financed with debt and a margin loan). So on Thursday, Musk sold some of his stock in Tesla. A lot of it.More from The Hollywood ReporterHow Much Is MGM's Movie and TV Library Worth? Amazon Discloses New DetailsTwitter Hits 229M Daily Users in First Earnings Report Since Elon Musk DealTwitter Suffers Mass Deactivations After Elon Musk Takeover According to forms filed with the SEC Thursday evening and Friday morning, Musk sold billions of dollars...
STOCKS
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon Earnings Disappoint as Pandemic-Driven Growth Shifts to Chasing “Cost Efficiencies”

Amazon swung to $3.8 billion loss in Q1 of 2022, though revenue beat Wall Street expectations at $116.4 billion. However, it was the company’s forecast that sent the stock price down by as much as 10 percent in after-market trading. Amazon forecast Q2 revenue of $116 billion to $121 billion, compared to the Wall Street estimate of $125.5 billion. And in a lengthy statement about the quarter, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that the company is transforming itself to meet the current moment after rapidly growing during the early days of the pandemic.More from The Hollywood ReporterApple Services Rake in $19.8B...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Theatres#Amc Theaters#Amc Entertainment#Amc Theatres Inks#U S Footprint#Cfo
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Blasts Off With Debut Screening at CinemaCon

Paramount Pictures added fuel to the final day of CinemaCon 2022 on Thursday by unveiling a trailer for Mission: Impossible 7, showcasing another death-defying Tom Cruise stunt and teasing Damien Chazelle’s anticipated Hollywood fable Babylon. But the true centerpiece was the first full showing of Cruise’s new Top Gun: Maverick that closed out the Thursday morning program. The long-delayed Top Gun: Maverick, returning Tom Cruise as the ultra-gifted and confident Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, was originally set to hit theaters in summer 2020. The COVID-19 crisis waylaid those plans. Paramount and Skydance subsequently moved the film several more times so that...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Maya Hawke Joins Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein Drama ‘Maestro’ (Exclusive)

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke has joined the high-wattage and high-profile cast of Maestro, the Leonard Bernstein drama Bradley Cooper is directing for Netflix. Cooper is starring in the feature, portraying the conductor and composer behind such works as West Side Story, with Carey Mulligan and Matt Bomer also on the call sheet.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscar Nominations: Lady Gaga, 'House of Gucci' Snubbed While Jessica Chastain SurprisesBox Office: Guillermo del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley' Finds New Life in Black and WhiteBradley Cooper Ponders New Revenue Streams as Industry Shifts to Streaming: "Maybe It's Opening Up a Pizza Shop?" Written by Cooper and...
MOVIES
BGR.com

The Roku Channel will stream John Wick 4, Expendables 4, and more for free

Roku struck a deal with Lionsgate on Tuesday to bring the studio’s theatrical releases to The Roku Channel. Beginning this year, Lionsgate movies will come to Roku’s free, ad-supported service immediately after they stop streaming on Starz. During this first window, the movies will be available exclusively on The Roku Channel. There will also be a second, nonexclusive window, during which the movies can appear on other streaming services.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s Editorial Division Hit With Layoffs

Netflix has begun laying off staff at its editorial website Tudum, a fan site that launched late last year under the streaming giant’s marketing division. At least 10 full-time staff and contractors at Tudum — an onomatopoeic rendering of the signature sound that accompanies the Netflix logo when a user launches the app — were laid off on Thursday, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Hollywood Reporter. It’s not immediately clear if additional layoffs are expected.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix's 'Ozark' Final Episodes: TV ReviewMcG Filmed Another Ending to 'Terminator Salvation' That He Thinks Fans Might LikeNetflix Staffers Voice...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Elkins, Actor in ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter,’ Dies at 89

Bob Elkins, who had a small but pivotal role as a radio disc jockey in Coal Miner’s Daughter, died Wednesday in a nursing home in Cold Spring, Kentucky, a publicist announced. He was 89. In the 1980 Michael Apted-directed drama, nominated for best picture, Elkins’ Bobby Day is eventually convinced by Loretta Lynn (Oscar winner Sissy Spacek) and her husband, Doo (Tommy Lee Jones), to play her first record, which sends the country singer on her way to superstardom.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Avatar 2' Footage Astonishes Audience at CinemaConKenneth Tsang, Hong Kong Actor With Such Hollywood Credits as 'Rush Hour 2,'...
COLD SPRING, KY
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Where to Watch Elisabeth Moss’ New Thriller Series ‘Shining Girls’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. If you were captivated by Elisabeth Moss as Peggy Olson or June Osborne, then you’ll want to catch the star in her latest small screen role for yet another Oscar-winning streaming service. The actress stars in Shining Girls, a new limited thriller series that premieres Friday exclusively on Apple TV+.More from The Hollywood ReporterHow to Watch NBA Playoffs Online Without CableElisabeth Moss in Apple TV+'s 'Shining Girls': TV ReviewWhere to Watch 'The Godfather' TV Series 'The Offer' Online Produced...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Batgirl Reportedly Being Considered for Theatrical Release Due to HBO Max and Warner Media Changes

Longtime Warner Bros. executive Toby Emmerich is reportedly considering a theatrical release for Batgirl. The move, which would be a strategic change from the vision laid out by former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, is being mulled in the larger context of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Kilar is out, and new CEO David Zaslav may be more amenable to such a change, since HBO Max was Kilar's top priority. Puck reports that Warner Bros. and other studios may also be re-examining their larger streaming strategies in the wake of huge stock losses by Netflix after a relatively small drop in subscribers last quarter.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sony Unveils Exclusive Footage of ‘Bullet Train,’ ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ at CinemaCon

An invigorated Sony put on a spectacle opening night show at CinemaCon as it took a well-deserved victory lap for Spider-Man: No Way Home and teased its upcoming slate with impressive footage from Bullet Train and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Sony Pictures Entertainment chairman Tom Rothman was in rare form as he went through the studio’s lineup, including announcing that there will be next installments in the Ghostbusters and Venom franchises (no details were announced). Sony made plenty of noise first by showing more than 10 minutes of Bullet Train, followed quickly by the announcement that Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, best known as...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amid Streaming Boom, Some Companies Love Linear TV

When the upfronts return to New York City in mid-May after a two-year pandemic hiatus, broadcast TV is expected to play second fiddle. Though ABC, NBC and CBS will still get their moments, Disney is expected to introduce the ad-supported tier of Disney+, while Paramount will pitch Paramount+ and NBCUniversal touts Peacock. After years of preparing to go all in on streaming, linear is no longer a corporate priority for Hollywood giants. But at least a handful of companies are bucking the trend and leaning into linear TV, hoping that it can help them stand out in a world where everyone...
MLB
The Hollywood Reporter

Naomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76

Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born singer of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, died Saturday. She was 76. The daughters announced her death on Saturday in a statement provided to the Associated Press.More from The Hollywood ReporterBrandi Carlile Sings "Love Can Build a Bridge" in Tribute to Naomi JuddThe Judds Join Country Music Hall of Fame in Emotional Ceremony a Day After Naomi Judd's DeathRegine, French Actress, Singer and Discotheque Entrepreneur, Dies at 92 “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” the statement said. “We are shattered....
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy