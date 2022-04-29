ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electric Vehicles

Glasgow’s OVO Hydro becomes first arena in world to achieve special green status

By Katrine Bussey
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

A Scottish concert venue has become the first arena in the world to be recognised for its efforts to become more sustainable.

The OVO Hydro, part of the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, has just been awarded A Greener Arena (AGA) certification.

The award recognises the venue’s commitment to tackling environmental issues, such as emissions, but also its work on issues around  staff wellbeing.

The Hydro was praised for making the switch to use 100% renewable electricity, as well eliminating the use of single use, plastic cups at live events.

It has also introduced a campus-wide sustainable food strategy, which sees at least 80% of ingredients sourced in Scotland combined with a commitment to cut food waste, and is expanding charging points for electric vehicles.

The award was presented at the Green Events and Innovations Conference in London by A Greener Festival (AGF) – a not for profit company committed to helping events, festivals and venues around the world reduce their environmental impact.

SEC bosses said the Hydro being the first arena in the world to be given the award was a “huge achievement”.

Debbie McWilliams, director of live entertainment at SEC, stated: “More than ever we are focused on the impact our business has on the planet and are proud to be awarded A Greener Arena certification.

We’re delighted for the team at the OVO Hydro, and we hope that this leads the way for more arenas to get involved in the process

Claire O’Neill, co-founder, A Greener Festival

“Receiving such an accolade is further proof of our commitment to delivering a greener future for our events.

“Being the first arena in the world to accomplish this is a huge achievement and we hope this paves the way for others to follow.

“It is a significant milestone on our journey towards net zero by 2030, and a real credit to the team who work so passionately on implementing our sustainability strategy.”

James Watts, head of PR and Sponsorships at OVO Energy said: “We’re proud to work with partners who support our commitment to drive progress to zero-carbon living.

“By becoming the world’s first arena to achieve the A Greener Arena certification, the OVO Hydro is sending a clear signal to the industry that lower-impact live events are possible.

“We will continue to support the OVO Hydro to further reduce its carbon footprint, so fans and artists alike can perform in a venue that’s supporting our collective goal – saving the planet.”

Claire O’Neill, co-founder of AGF, said since the organisation was launched in 2007 it had assessed more than 1,000 events, tours and venues across five continents, “providing the first and only sustainable event certification”.

She added: “We’re delighted for the team at the OVO Hydro, and we hope that this leads the way for more arenas to get involved in the process.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Dorset ospreys produce egg for first time in 200 years

A pair of ospreys have made the first breeding attempt in southern England for almost 200 years. Conservationists are delighted that a pair of the birds at Poole Harbour, Dorset, have produced an egg, which they are guarding at a nest in a secret location. Thanks to nest cameras, viewers can watch the female osprey incubate her egg on a livestream.
ANIMALS
BBC

NHS to ban products of slavery after PPE concerns

The NHS in England will be barred from using goods and services linked to slavery or human trafficking under a law to be introduced by the government. It would prevent the health service buying equipment worth billions from parts of China where it is claimed forced labour is used in supply chains.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Snowdon path ‘covered in human faeces’ as hundreds flock to mountain over Easter break

A Snowdon guide was “totally disgusted” after seeing the mountain’s paths covered in human faeces over the busy Easter weekend. With the UK getting the warmest days of the year so far this bank holiday weekend, visitors have been flocking to the scenic Snowdonia national park in Wales to make the most of the sun. But it meant Gemma Davies, a Snowdon guide, has had to help groups of people dodge human stool. Ms Davies led a sunrise hike up Wales’s highest mountain on Saturday morning and was shocked at what she encountered on the descent.She said she even saw...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Record breaking 5ft 11ins bottle of whisky to go under the hammer

The world’s largest bottle of Scotch whisky – taller than most men and filled with a record breaking 311 litres of 32-year-old Macallan – is to go under the hammer.When it goes on sale at Edinburgh-based Lyon & Turnbull next month, containing the equivalent of 444 standard bottles, it is hoped The Intrepid will smash through the 1.9-million dollars (£1.5 million) mark and become the most expensive ever sold.Colin Fraser, of Lyon & Turnbull – who will lead the auction, said: “I’m sure there will be significant global interest in the auction of The Intrepid, a unique collection spearheaded by...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glasgow#Ovo#First Arena#Scottish#The Ovo Hydro#Sec#Aga#Agf#Greener Arena
BBC

Glasgow City Council criticised over refugee family's home plan

A judge has criticised a council for saying it would ignore a ruling to find larger accommodation for a refugee family with an autistic son. The case at the Court of Session was brought by a woman, known as X, who was granted refugee status in 2020. Glasgow City Council...
POLITICS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Big Power Switch Off UK set to become daily from tonight

People are being invited to switch their electrical appliances off for ten minutes each evening as part of a protest against soaring energy bills. Organisers of the Big Power Off UK have arranged two previous 10 minute demonstrations. From tonight, Friday, April 22, they are asking people to turn off...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Supermarkets start rationing cooking oil: Now shoppers are restricted to three bottles in Tesco, two in Waitrose and Morrisons and just one in Iceland as supplies are decimated by war in Ukraine

Supermarkets are imposing limits on how much cooking oil customers can buy due to supplies being hit by the war in Ukraine. Most of the UK's sunflower oil comes from Ukraine, where Russia's invasion has caused huge disruption to exports. With sunflower oil in short supply, demand has increased for...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BBC

Call for extra bank holiday to be made permanent

Business leaders have urged the prime minister to make this year's extra bank holiday marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee permanent. In an open letter, the CBI, UK Hospitality and a host of well-known brands said a "thank holiday" would honour the monarch and public service. They argued that the new...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Country
Scotland
BBC

Elections 2022: 'Let's give Heanor more kerb appeal'

Local elections are coming up on 5 May and the BBC has been exploring some of the issues that matter to residents. Amber Valley Borough Council has a third of its seats up for grabs, and how to rejuvenate the area's high streets is a big talking point. Heanor's market...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Ukrainian family face homelessness as they wait for UK visas

The home secretary has been urged to intervene in the case of a Ukrainian family of seven who cannot come to Wales because only five of their visas have been approved. Lilya Onopa and her six boys, aged between four and 14, are waiting to come to Chepstow, Monmouthshire. The...
HOMELESS
BBC

Covid self-isolation guidance to end in Scotland

Self-isolation guidance is to end this weekend for people in Scotland who have Covid-19 or symptoms of the virus. From Sunday, public health advice will change to a "stay at home" message for people who feel unwell or have a fever. They will no longer be advised to take a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson’s Farm Complaints Reach New High As Residents Become More Hostile

For almost two years now, Jeremy Clarkson has been fighting with residents living around his Diddly Squat Farm. But now the complaints have escalated massively as many members of the public have written letters to the local council to complain about the expansion of the site. The Clarkson’s Farm presenter is looking to add a […] The post Jeremy Clarkson’s Farm Complaints Reach New High As Residents Become More Hostile appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
U.K.
Indy100

Musician performs inside London’s ‘Super Sewer’ to mark end of tunnelling

A live concert was held inside London’s new ‘Super Sewer’ to commemorate the end of tunnelling, before it closed forever.Composer and musician Rob Lewis gave a performance nearly 70 metres below ground inside the sewer – otherwise known as the Thames Tideway Tunnel – on Friday morning.The London-based artist played the cello to accompany his piece, called Tunnel To Tide, which incorporated the sound of cello, piano and percussion with the sounds of sewer construction.He has previously performed in London’s Kew Gardens, as well as composing scores for BBC, Hulu and Sky.The tunnel runs for 25km between east and west...
WORLD
Indy100

Veteran amputee to embark on 2,000km charity cycle across the UK

A veteran amputee is to embark on a 2,000km cycle, covering the length of the UK, to raise money for charity.Stuart Croxford, from Cornwall, had his right leg amputated after he was injured in an explosion in Afghanistan in 2014.In May, Mr Croxford will cycle up to 20 hours per day to complete the route from Land’s End to John o’ Groats, which includes 30,700 metres of climbing.“Riding for this distance and duration with little rest would push an able-bodied rider to their extreme both physically and mentally,” Mr Croxford said.“As an amputee this will add extra stress and factors...
ADVOCACY
Indy100

Royal Marines Band surprises housing estate with ‘incredible’ performance

A housing estate in Worcestershire was treated to a royal musical performance in celebration of the upcoming Platinum Jubilee.Members of the Church Hill community in Redditch, near Birmingham, were surprised with a musical medley from The Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Portsmouth on Thursday.Afterwards, the band and locals sat down for a special Big Jubilee Lunch to discuss their plans for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which is set to take place between June 2 and June 5.The Church Hill Big Local Partnership project, funded by the National Lottery, will also host a Big Jubilee Lunch on June 5 and...
WORLD
Indy100

‘Major Mick’ sets sail in Tintanic II to raise funds for Ukraine charity

A retired Army major has launched his latest fundraising challenge to row his home-made tin boat, the Tintanic, on the seas and rivers of southern England.“Major Mick” Michael Stanley has previously completed 100 miles rowing at 2mph twice a week along the Chichester Canal in December 2020 and a further 100 miles at 20 locations across the country.Now the 81-year-old, who sold his original boat for £480 for charity, is using his second version, Tintanic II, for use in his latest fundraising bid.Mr Stanley, who has previously raised tens of thousands of pounds for charity, is now hoping to collect...
CHARITIES
Indy100

Venus and Jupiter align in treat for skygazers

Skygazers are getting the chance to see two bright planets appearing close together despite being millions of kilometres apart.The cosmic treat shows Venus and Jupiter lined up as they rise above the horizon, and just before the Sun follows after them.The  peak time to see this planetary conjunction, which happens once every few years, was between around 5am and 6am on Saturday but it can still be spotted on Sunday and in the coming days as the planets slowly move apart.Despite appearing from Earth to be lined up, the planets will not actually be in that position in space.Dr Robert Massey, deputy executive...
ASTRONOMY
Indy100

Runners return to central London for family-friendly mile race

Runners have returned to the heart of London for a family-friendly race that has been dubbed “a mile with a smile”.Former England cricket captain Sir Andrew Strauss, who ran in memory of his late wife Ruth, was among thousands of people of all ages who took part in the first Vitality Westminster Mile event in central London for two years due to the pandemic.Sir Andrew, 45, whose wife died in December 2018 aged 46 from a rare form of lung cancer that affects non-smokers, said that “to have so many people here supporting us is amazing”.His children Sam and Luca, and...
SPORTS
BBC

Opinions divided over reintroduction of lynx to Scotland

The first detailed social feasibility study into a trial reintroduction of lynx to Scotland has found that opinions on the idea are divided. The wild cats were once native to Britain but were driven to extinction 500 to 1,000 years ago. The Lynx to Scotland project commissioned the research in...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
11K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy