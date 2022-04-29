‘Nightmare Alley’ and Our Favorite Films Noir, With Patton Oswalt!

Spider-Man 4 fans are excited to hear that Sam Raimi is "completely open" to returning for another Marvel film. In an interview with Moviepilot, the director was asked about the prospects of continuing Tobey Maguire's journey in his universe. Raimi acknowledged that the multiverse has made it likely that anything is truly possible in the MCU now. Raimi's longtime friend even swung by the Marvel Studios world to help Tom Holland's Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home already. So, the groundwork has already been laid for such a turn if Marvel and Sony would agree to pursue it. Raimi has been very forthcoming when asked about his older films. No Way Home reignited a wave of nostalgia among film fans as they grew an even deeper appreciation for Maguire and Andrew Garfield's time in the tights. Check out what he had to say down below.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO