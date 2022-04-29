RFP Released to Review DHHR from Top-to-Bottom

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Request For Proposals (RFP) to provide an organizational assessment of and strategic plan for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has been posted by the West Virginia Purchasing Division. Bids are due by May 6, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.

Originally called for by Governor Jim Justice following the conclusion of the 2022 Legislative Session, the RFP seeks to identify a vendor that can provide strategic assessment and management consulting services including providing studies, analyses, strategic plans, and reports on DHHR’s operations to assess gaps, identify risks and redundancies, and inform executive level decisions regarding the organization, structure, and strategic priorities of DHHR.

To view the Strategic Assessment/Management Consulting Services solicitation visit www.wvOASIS.gov and click on the VSS Portal button. At the welcome screen, click on the View Published Solicitations option at the top of the page. From there, search for the solicitation number HHR2200000002 in the keyword search box.

“I am very much in support of a full and comprehensive review of DHHR,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Whatever is warranted from that, I will make sure that happens seamlessly and responsibly. DHHR touches hundreds of thousands of lives daily in West Virginia.”