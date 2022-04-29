ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

First day of One-Stop voting attracts 165 voters

By W. Curt Vincent Editor
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bdq5k_0fO3Q9w400

ELIZABETHTOWN — One-Stop voting got underway in Bladen County on Thursday, with a total of 165 registered voters casting their ballots for the May 17 primary.

“One-Stop voting got off to a good start,” said Chris Williams, director of the Bladen County Board of Elections. He said voting totals would be updated daily throughout the One-Stop voting period.

In addition to the 165 votes cast on Thursday, there was also one provisional vote cast.

“The provisional does not count in the total number of votes for that day,” Williams said. “The BOE members will have to review the provisional and vote on it. If it is accepted then it will be put into the tabulator on election night by the board members. Then that total of accepted provisionals will be added to the total number of votes for One-Stop and election day.”

The early voting period — or One-Stop voting — for the 2022 statewide primary ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. Registered voters or eligible individuals in North Carolina may cast an absentee ballot in person during this time.

During One-Stop voting, registered voters may cast a ballot at any early voting site in the county, and would-be voters may same-day register and vote. This is different than Election Day, where registered voters must vote at their assigned polling place.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.

Comments / 0

Person
Chris Williams
