The New Hartford softball team scored a dozen runs in the top of the first and went on to beat host Whitesboro 26-3 in five innings in Tri-Valley League action Thursday. For New Hartford Sophia Burynski singled, doubled and homered with four RBIs. Danielle Lucas doubled and homered with four runs and five RBIs. Taylor Scranton had three hits, two RBIs and a run. Hailey Kwiatkowski had three hits, scored twice and drove in a run.

NEW HARTFORD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO