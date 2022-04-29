ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB Aims to Strike Out Minor League Teams’ Antitrust Lawsuit

By Michael McCann
Sportico
Sportico
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XLpuz_0fO3Ptyg00

Click here to read the full article.

Attorneys for Major League Baseball have described a federal lawsuit brought by four former affiliates as “patently frivolous,” a “futile quest” and a means for “boasting in the press” that their case could upend MLB’s limited antitrust exemption. The description came in a 37-page motion to dismiss filed last Friday by John Hardiman and other attorneys from Sullivan & Cromwell.

Four months ago, the Staten Island Yankees, the Norwich Sea Unicorns, the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes and the Tri-City ValleyCats sued in the Southern District of New York, arguing that MLB and its 30 teams violated Section 1 of the Sherman Antitrust Act. MLB’s reorganization of MiLB in 2020, the former affiliates charge, constituted an unlawful “boycott” of the more than 40 teams that lost MLB affiliations. The lawsuit depicts the termination of affiliations as “nothing less than a naked, horizontal agreement to cement MLB’s dominance over all professional baseball.”

For supportive precedent, the former affiliates rely on the U.S. Supreme Court’s 9-0 ruling in NCAA v. Alston , where last year the NCAA and its members were found to have violated the Sherman Act. They had conspired to unlawfully prohibit individual colleges from reimbursing athletes’ academic-related costs. In the opinion, Justice Neil Gorsuch panned the Court’s 1922 ruling in Federal Baseball Club v. National League , where Justice Oliver Wendall Holmes had reasoned that MLB is exempt from federal antitrust law since games are played in one state, whereas federal antitrust law requires interstate activity. Gorsuch saw this deduction as flawed since MLB teams “regularly crossed state lines (as they do today) to make money and enhance their commercial success.”

The former affiliates view Gorsuch’s analysis in Alston , even if dicta (not essential to the holding against the NCAA), as supportive of their case. There are “objectively good reasons,” the four clubs wrote, “to believe that the Supreme Court would no longer apply the . . . baseball antitrust exemption if presented with a proper case for reconsidering it. This is that case.”

In its motion to dismiss, MLB blasts the former affiliates’ logic as flawed and misguided.

The Supreme Court, the league stresses, has consistently upheld MLB’s exemption over the last 100 years, including in Curt Flood’s famous 1972 case, Flood v. Kuhn . In Flood , the Court sided with MLB on account of stare decisis, a Latin term for “to stand by things decided” and a legal principle which holds that the Court will honor precedent. Writing for the Court, Justice Harry Blackmun acknowledged that it was anomalous, even nonsensical, for MLB to enjoy an exemption that other leagues were denied. Nonetheless, he wrote, “if there is any inconsistency or illogic in all this, it is an inconsistency and illogic of long standing that is to be remedied by the Congress, and not by this Court.”

As MLB sees it, Congress accepted Blackmun’s invitation three decades later and “effectively codified” MLB’s exemption through the Curt Flood Act of 1998. The Act, signed into law by President Bill Clinton, significantly narrowed the exemption to exclude MLB players’ compensation and other MLB labor matters. Yet the Act preserved the exemption for minor league baseball —the topic at issue in this litigation—as well as for ownership sales, licensing of intellectual property, the amateur draft and franchise relocation.

In other words, MLB contends, a federal statute enshrines relevant aspects of the exemption and therefore MLB can’t be held to have violated the Sherman Act.

That dynamic is also different from the one at issue in Alston . The NCAA lacked an antitrust exemption (either from the Supreme Court or Congress) and instead enjoyed only a deferential form of antitrust review via a 1984 Supreme Court decision, NCAA v. Board of Regents .

Even if MLB were subject to antitrust claims, MLB insists the former affiliates’ claims must fail under antitrust scrutiny. As MLB sees it, the reorganized system for MiLB promotes, not harms, economic competition—a central consideration in antitrust analysis.

For example, MLB attorneys write that “plaintiffs allege that the reorganized system violates the antitrust laws because the number of affiliations between MLB clubs and minor league clubs is limited to four per MLB club, but Plaintiffs acknowledge that in the old system, the number of affiliations was also limited; the limit was just six instead of four.” MLB further maintains the new system promotes competition, because “in the old system, unlike in the new system, the minor league clubs that historically had affiliations were effectively guaranteed to keep them, regardless of competitive merit.”

Judge Andrew Carter is presiding over the case. According to the court’s docket, the former affiliates will file a response to the motion to dismiss by May 27 and MLB will file its reply in support of the motion by June 17.

If Judge Carter dismisses the case, the former affiliates could appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. Doing so would constitute the next step in a potential plan to petition the Supreme Court to weigh in.

More from Sportico.com Best of Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

MLB, MLBPA Rack Up Legal Win in ‘Vexatious’ Elk Supplement Case

Click here to read the full article. MLB and MLBPA sometimes disagree on questions of law, but the two concur on one point: They’re tired of being sued by a former minor league pitcher who claims they unlawfully ruined his business. An April 12 ruling that classified Neiman Nix as a “vexatious litigant” will make it more difficult for the founder of DNA Sports Lab, which sells supplements extracted from the shed tissue of elk antlers, to sue the league and union. Citing “abusive and misuse of the judicial system” and “frivolous lawsuits [that] have served primarily to harass the league and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sportico

Yankees Lead MLB Valuations at $7 Billion, Tops Across All Sports

Click here to read the full article. The Yankees and Red Sox opened the season against each other, six months after Boston ended New York’s 2021 campaign in the Wild Card game. The longtime rivals have each won a quartet of World Series titles the past 25 years, the most in baseball, but off the field, the Bronx Bombers take the crown. The Yankees franchise is worth $7.01 billion, including their related businesses—a 26% stake in the YES Network and 23% share of sports operations business Legends—which is nearly $2 billion ahead of the Red Sox ($5.07 billion), who rank second...
MLB
Sportico

Yankees Lose Appeal to Suppress Manfred Letter to Cashman on Cheating

Click here to read the full article. The New York Yankees have failed to convince the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit to reconsider an order that will force the team to unseal a sensitive letter on electronic sign stealing. Once released, the letter could rekindle discussion about MLB’s cheating scandal and reveal names that have so far avoided public mention. “The petition is denied,” wrote Catherine O’Hagan Wolfe, clerk for the Second Circuit, in a one-page order published last Thursday. The Yankees had asked Judges Debra Ann Livingston, Gerard Lynch and Joseph Bianco for a rehearing. Last month,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Reimbursed Minor League Clubhouse Dues

As the MLB lockout extended into the middle of February, Spring Training began with only Minor League players who weren’t on a 40-man roster permitted to report to camp. It was a unique experience for several Los Angeles Dodgers prospects, who essentially had all of Camelback Ranch to themselves and more one-on-one time with coaches.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Blackmun
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Curt Flood
Sportico

LA Dodgers to Sell Stadium Field Rights and Add Jersey Patch for 2023

Click here to read the full article. The Los Angeles Dodgers have partnered with marketing agency Sportfive to obtain sponsorship deals for the Major League Baseball club to name the playing field at Dodger Stadium and add an advertising patch to the team uniforms. Last year, Sportfive helped negotiate a uniform patch deal for the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers with Korean food company Bibigo that alone was worth $100 million over five years, the Los Angeles Times reported. “By combining the two opportunities we could go well north of that,” Corey Norkin, senior vice president of global partnerships for the Dodgers, said...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

Sporticast: Military Mulls College Sports Takeover, Mark Emmert Steps Down

Click here to read the full article. On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a recent Sportico story about an initiative, pitched by a Department of Defense contractor, suggesting that the U.S. military fund tens of thousands of athletic scholarships in exchange for mandatory service when the athletes are done with school. The idea, the brainchild of Houston-based Orchestra Macrosystems, suggests that the government offer to pay all of the scholarships currently funded by schools in sports outside of football and basketball. The goal would be...
TENNIS
Sportico

NCAA President Emmert Agrees to Step Down in College Sports Surprise

Click here to read the full article. NCAA president Mark Emmert has agreed to leave his position as the governing body reexamines its role in the rapidly changing world of college sports. Emmert will continue to serve until a new president is named, or until June 30, 2023, the governing body said Tuesday in a surprise announcement that called it a “mutual agreement.” During his 12-year-tenure, the NCAA’s annual revenue jumped from $741 million in 2010 to more than $1.16 billion in 2021. The NCAA’s long-held amateurism model is currently facing unprecedented threats. A series of prominent antitrust lawsuits against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League Baseball#Mlb Teams#League System#Sullivan Cromwell#The Staten Island Yankees#The Norwich Sea Unicorns#Milb#The U S Supreme Court#Ncaa V Alston#Court#Federal Baseball Club#National League
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Red Sox demote ex-Yankees prospect

The Boston Red Sox open a three-game series Friday with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. Rob Refsnyder won’t be on hand for the game. That’s because he was demoted Friday as the Red Sox made a handful of roster moves, according to Masslive.com’s Chris Cotillo. Four...
BOSTON, MA
Sportico

Sage Steele’s ESPN Lawsuit Tests Free Speech Protection Limits, CT Law

Click here to read the full article. While private employers can normally demote, suspend or even terminate employees for expressing viewpoints that violate company policy or employment contracts, ESPN anchor Sage Steele maintains her network exceeded its legal authority in regulating her speech. Steele on Thursday sued ESPN Productions Inc. and its parent, Walt Disney Company, for what she portrays as violations of both Connecticut law and her contract and for intentionally and negligently inflicting emotional distress. In a complaint filed in a Connecticut Superior Court, Steele argues ESPN broke the law by effectively demoting her in the aftermath of her...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Sportico

NFL Argues Flores Claims of ‘Tanking’ Derail Civil Rights Suit

Click here to read the full article. Attorneys for Brian Flores and the NFL revealed key legal arguments in a scheduling briefing sent to the presiding judge, Valerie Caproni, on Thursday. It marked the first time the NFL has explained its defenses. One defense jumped out: Flores, the NFL maintains, undermines his case by saying he was fired by the Miami Dolphins due to racism when he also says he was fired because he wouldn’t go along with owner Stephen Ross’ alleged pressure to lose games. The argument came when the NFL insisted that Flores and his co-plaintiffs, fellow coaches Steve Wilks and...
NFL
Sportico

From Charlie Hustle to Chuck Nazty: An MLB Betting Story

Click here to read the full article. Charlie Blackmon has become the first Major League Baseball player to sign a sports betting endorsement deal—and Pete Rose is OK with it. Blackmon, the Colorado Rockies’ four-time All-Star right-fielder known as “Chuck Nazty,” joined MaximBet, a self-styled “lifestyle sports betting and online casino brand,” it was announced Wednesday. That’s fine with Rose, MLB’s all-time leader with 4,256 hits who was banned from baseball for gambling on the sport. But the man nicknamed “Charlie Hustle” believes that, given the current climate in which major sports teams and their players can be associated with legal gambling,...
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportico

Sporticast: Yankees Top $7B as World’s Most Valuable Team

Click here to read the full article. On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, include the latest Sportico valuations, which found that the average MLB franchise appreciated 5% in the past 12 months. The New York Yankees are now worth $7 billion, making them the most valuable sports franchise in the world. The Boston Red Sox ($5 billion) are second, followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers ($4.9 billion) and Chicago Cubs ($4.4 billion). The Miami Marlins are last at $1.1 billion. The hosts also discuss some controversial...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

From Yankees to Marlins: 2022 MLB Franchise Valuations Ranking List

Click here to read the full article. Sportico’s 2022 MLB Franchise Valuations report includes a feature story as well as an interactive data visualization display. Below is a rank-order listing of all 30 MLB teams. With assistance from Brendan Coffey and Anthony Crupi. More from Sportico.comInteractive Data Viz Chart for All 30 MLB Franchise ValuationsBaseball Ratings Bounce as KayRod Cast Matches Manning NumbersSporticast: Golf's New Star, MLB's New Media Approach
MLB
Sportico

MLB Franchise Buys Beat Market Returns in Long Run: Data Viz

Click here to read the full article. With a total worth of $7.01 billion, the New York Yankees are MLB’s most valuable franchise, and the most valuable sports franchise in the world, according to Sportico’s team valuations, released last Thursday. That valuation is even more impressive considering the team was bought for just $8.8 million in 1973.  The purchase by George Steinbrenner’s group turned out to be quite the investment, yielding an annualized return of 14.6%. It’s no wonder why some were skeptical when MLB commissioner Rob Manfred stated in February that a league-hired investment banker found buying an MLB team...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sportico

Adidas NHL Jersey Lawsuit Claims ‘Authentic’ Is Anything But

Click here to read the full article. What counts as an “authentic” jersey lies at the heart of a new lawsuit filed by a Florida man. David Inouye contends Adidas has relied on “omissions, ambiguities, half-truths” and other “deceptive representations” to sell authentic NHL jerseys that are neither identical nor substantially similar to those worn by NHL players. Inouye’s 20-page complaint was signed by Florida attorney Will Wright and filed in a Tampa federal district court on Monday. Judge Virginia Maria Hernandez Covington, a former federal prosecutor, has been assigned Inouye v. Adidas. Inouye seeks for his case to be certified as...
LAW
Sportico

$3.2 Billion Las Vegas Project Is OVG’s Latest Live Entertainment Bet

Click here to read the full article. Oak View Group (OVG) recently announced plans to construct a $3.2 billion live entertainment district in Las Vegas. The 25-acre project, which has local support and is slated to open in 2026, will include a 20,000-seat arena, a 2,000-guest hotel, a casino and a theater. Building a “campus” around a new arena, in a market that already has five of them, may sound like a risky endeavor. But OVG CEO Tim Leiweke said, “If you look at where the future of live entertainment is going, where Las Vegas is headed [in terms of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sportico

Charter’s Still a Fan of the RSN Model. That’s Great News for Sinclair.

Click here to read the full article. The nation’s second-largest cable operator has signed a new distribution deal with Sinclair Broadcast Group that includes carriage of the 19 Bally Sports RSNs. Charter Communications, which as of the end of 2021 served up the cable bundle to 15.8 million U.S. households, came to an agreement with Sinclair earlier today. Financial terms were not disclosed, but the multi-year renewal includes Sinclair’s broadcast stations as well as the regional sports networks. In addition to the wholly-owned local sports channels, the new deal includes continued carriage for YES Network and Marquee Sports Network, as well...
MLB
Sportico

NBA Player Health Care Fraud Case Expands to Charge Jazz Assistant Coach

Click here to read the full article. The U.S. Justice Department announced on Wednesday an expansion of its criminal case against retired NBA players who are accused of submitting false invoices to health care providers. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams and FBI assistant director Michael Driscoll revealed that Keyon Dooling, who played for seven NBA teams between 2000 and 2013, has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud. Dooling, the 10th overall pick in the 2000 NBA Draft, is currently an assistant coach on the Utah Jazz. Last October, Terrence Williams, Ruben Patterson, Sebastian Telfair,...
NBA
Sportico

Happy Valley Needs Transparency, Penn State Integrity Czar Says

Click here to read the full article. After five years spent bearding the Nittany Lions, Bob Boland says he is both “honored” to have been and “very glad” to no longer be Penn State’s Athletic Integrity Officer. “It has a shelf life,” Boland told Sportico in his first media interview about the college sports compliance job he took over in July 2017, after spending nearly two decades teaching sports management and law at Ohio University and NYU. Boland, who has also worked as a practicing attorney and sports agent, says he conducted around 50 “significant reviews” for Penn State, on athletics department-related...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy