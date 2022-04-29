ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DHHR Receives $2 Million to Support West Virginia Home Visitation Program

By Tyler Barker
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Office of Maternal, Child and Family Health has been awarded federal funding in the amount of $2 million for the West Virginia Home Visitation Program.

“With this funding, the West Virginia Home Visitation Program will strengthen critical, evidence-based services to continue helping families meet their goals,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health.

The West Virginia Home Visitation Program provides families, particularly those considered at-risk, with necessary resources and skills to raise children who are physically, socially, and emotionally healthy and ready to learn.

“Through this project, we will develop data and technology approaches that improve the overall impact of home visiting for the most vulnerable families in high-risk areas,” said Jim Jeffries, Director of the Office of Maternal, Child and Family Health. “Our efforts will include a statewide coordinated intake system, online referral linkages, integrated data sharing and technology driven recruitment and retention strategies.”

Project goals include strengthening preventive efforts from trauma and child removal situations with a statewide coordinated referral process and online social care and referral system, improving child and family outcomes through increased screenings for enrolled families, and supporting and coordinating family engagement and leadership in program decision making for families unserved or underserved and facing disproportionate barriers to access or participation in services.

Funding was received from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

To learn more about the Home Visitation Program, please visit: https://www.wvdhhr.org/wvhomevisitation/.

