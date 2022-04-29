ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Argument at intersection becomes shooting. 2 struck with gunfire in Fresno, deputies say

By Thaddeus Miller, Anthony Galaviz
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 2 days ago

Two men were seriously injured Friday after being shot in southeast Fresno, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The men were in a car with two others at a red light at Peach and Belmont avenues about 1 a.m. when another car opened fire on them, according to Lt. Adam Desmay.

The men had been in an argument with the shooter moments before at a 7-eleven near Kings Canyon and Willow avenues, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooter fired 10 rounds into the car, and a 20- and 22-year-old were struck, deputies said. Both were taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

One of the victims was in stable condition and the other in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies investigate where two men were shot near Peach and Belmont avenues on Thursday, April 28, 2022, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. ANTHONY GALAVIZ/agalaviz@fresnobee.com
Deputies investigate where two men were shot near Peach and Belmont avenues on Thursday, April 28, 2022, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. ANTHONY GALAVIZ/agalaviz@fresnobee.com

