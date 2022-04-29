ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NFL Draft Day 2: Where Do the Saints Pick and What Could They Do?

By John Hendrix
SaintsNewsNetwork
SaintsNewsNetwork
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Utmim_0fO3PAhL00

The Saints have only one pick for Day 2 of the draft, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. Who could they target?

Day 2 of the NFL Draft sees the Saints with just one pick after their trade with the Washington Commanders to move up and get Chris Olave . New Orleans stayed put on their ensuing pick at 19th to take Trevor Penning . Overall, the team filled two great areas of need, and there isn't much to be upset with.

As we roll into Friday evening, here's a look at where the team stands with their pick situation, as well as how you can keep up with all the action. We also give some targets to keep an eye on.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Remaining Saints Draft Picks

  • Round 2: No. 49
  • Round 5: No. 161
  • Round 6: No. 194 (from Colts via Eagles)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04eDkp_0fO3PAhL00

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave celebrates with fans after being selected as the eleventh overall pick to the New Orleans Saints during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

How to Follow, Watch, and Listen

The NFL Draft will be broadcast live on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Radio coverage can be found on Westwood One, Sirius XM, and ESPN Radio. Locally, you can check out WWL Radio for draft coverage.

  • Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 29 at 6 p.m. CT
  • Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30 at 11 a.m. CT

Round 2 is set at 7 minutes for each selection, while Round 3 moves down to 5 minutes.

Be sure to follow our Saints News Network Facebook page for reactions and analysis throughout the draft. The Saints Social Media account will also run live interviews with Dennis Allen, Mickey Loomis, and the players the team selects.

SAINTS NEWS NETWORK TWITTER FOLLOWS: Kyle T. Mosley , John Hendrix , Bob Rose , Brendan Boylan , Carla Antoine

Quick Day 2 Target List

LINEBACKER: It could be an area the Saints look as more of a luxury pick over being a necessity. For now, New Orleans is rolling with Demario Davis and Pete Werner as their main two guys, with the depth behind them potentially needing one more player. The biggest question revolves around if the team wants to look at a potential guy to replace Davis now, who has shown no signs of slowing down.

  • Nakobe Dean, Georgia
  • Troy Andersen, Montana State
  • Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma

WIDE RECEIVER: It probably won't happen, but I've been a fan of doubling down on wideout in this draft to help push the depth chart. Getting Chris Olave was a huge boost, and he'll fit in well with Jameis Winston at the helm.

  • George Pickens, Georgia
  • Alec Pierce, Cincinatti
  • Skyy Moore, Western Michigan
  • Christian Watson, NDSU
  • Danny Gray, SMU

QUARTERBACK: Do the Saints pull the trigger on a potential future guy? A ton of mocks paired QB to New Orleans, but it didn't happen. There's some interesting ones out there, but again, with the team's belief of where they are now in terms of the roster, it feels like it wouldn't fit their strategy. Still, it'll be worth looking at as things play out.

  • Malik Willis, Liberty
  • Matt Corral, Ole Miss
  • Sam Howell, North Carolina
  • Desmond Ridder, Cincinatti
  • Carson Strong, Nevada

OTHER: There's plenty of spots New Orleans could address at 49th, but the position remains to be seen. New Orleans could also trade back into Day 2 after selecting, but here's a few to keep an eye on as things play out.

  • Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
  • Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
  • Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia Tech
  • Kenneth Walker, RB, Michigan State
  • Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky
  • Dylan Parham, OL, Memphis

Read More Saints News

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

5 teams that really nailed the 2022 NFL Draft

The first round of the NFL Draft was a wild affair full of trades but these five teams managed to really nail their picks in the first round. The 2022 NFL Draft was expected to be a bit of a mystery since there were no franchise quarterbacks or elite prospects available in this class. The first round was an exercise in chaos as a run on wide receivers, including two big names who got moved via trade, and deals shook up everyone’s expectations entering Thursday night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Grades for all 32 first-round picks

First-round picks Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports There were picks—and the commissioner was getting hugged and picked up plenty—during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas. How did each team do? Let's take a look...1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, Georgia Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports The Jacksonville Jaguars went for potential over a sure thing. Time will tell if the risk was worth it, but this isn't a tea, that has time to gamble. Walker had six sacks in Georgia's national championship season. He also had 7.5 tackles for a loss.  Have to wonder if they could have traded back...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
New Orleans, LA
Sports
State
Nevada State
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
State
Virginia State
City
Iowa, LA
State
Montana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Oklahoma State
The Game Haus

2022 NFL Draft Results

The 2022 NFL Draft has started. Come here to see all of the 2022 NFL Draft Picks. Here are the 2022 NFL Draft results. 9 Seattle Seahawks Charles Cross OT Mississippi State. 16 Washington Commanders Jahan Dotson WR Penn State. 17 Los Angeles Chargers Zion Johnson OG/C Boston College. 18...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Olave
Yardbarker

Steelers Select WR George Pickens in Second-Round of NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected George wide receiver George Pickens with their second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. After going with quarterback Kenny Pick at pick No. 20, the Steelers come back and continue to add to their offense, selecting Pickens at No. 52. The Bulldogs standout caught for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns in 24 games in college.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Steelers: Kenny Pickett already has budding rivalry with Ravens rookie

NFL Draft picks Kenny Pickett and Kyle Hamilton take their college rivalry to the AFC North, with Pickett to the Steelers and Hamilton to the Ravens. The Pittsburgh Panthers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have endured a fierce rivalry since 1909, and the teams have met regularly since 1982. Notre Dame leads the series with a 49–21–1 record, and former Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton is not about to let former Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett forget it.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Saints draft Tennessee DB Alontae Taylor in 2nd round

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints turned their attention to defense in the second round of the NFL draft, selecting defensive back Alontae Taylor out of Tennessee on Friday night. Taylor, 6-foot, 195 pounds, had four interceptions during his time with the Vols, including two last season....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Nfl Network#Draft Day#Draft Picks#American Football#The Washington Commanders#Eagles#Ohio State#The New Orleans Saints#The Nfl Draft Theater#Abc#Sirius Xm#Espn Radio#Wwl Radio
Tide 100.9 FM

Six From Alabama Go Unselected in NFL Draft

After all seven rounds of the 2022 draft, six Alabama players, including Chris Allen, Slade Bolden, Josh Jobe, Chris Owens, LaBryan Ray and Daniel Wright, remained unselected to play in the NFL. They will immediately become undrafted free agents (UDFA) and be free to sign with any team. Chris Allen...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Mike Tomlin comments on Steelers drafting Kenny Pickett

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin weighs in on Pittsburgh picking Kenny Pickett of the Pitt Panthers in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t have to go very far to find the quarterback they ended up selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Kenny Pickett, who has been playing for the Pitt Panthers, was chosen by Pittsburgh with the 20th pick of the NFL Draft.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
SaintsNewsNetwork

SaintsNewsNetwork

New Orleans, LA
1K+
Followers
850
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

SaintsNewsNetwork is a FanNation channel covering the New Orleans Saints

Comments / 0

Community Policy