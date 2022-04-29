How to save money by shopping around for car insurance

Grocery prices are up — and they aren’t going back down any time soon. How much are they up? The Bureau of Labor Statistics found that grocery prices are up over 6 percent on average since last year, with some of the biggest hikes showing up in the price tags for beef, meat, and poultry. Considering inflation may continue to impact food costs well into 2022, it’s more important than ever to review your grocery shopping strategies to find ways to stretch your budget.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 3 DAYS AGO