Poll: Was Georgia DL Travon Walker the right pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars?

By Zachary Huber
 2 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker first overall, which many feel was a gamble over taking players like Aidan Hutchinson and Ikem Ekwonu. The reason for that is because it was a little easier to see what a team was getting out of the latter two options, while it is more about potential with Walker.

Walker didn’t put up the best numbers for a prospect taken first overall. He racked up 33 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, six sacks, two pass deflections, and a fumble recovery. However, the Bulldogs’ defense was loaded with multiple first-round picks.

Jacksonville general manager Trent Baalke has a history of selecting players with a higher ceiling rather than one with a solid floor. For example, he drafted defensive end Aldon Smith with the San Francisco 49ers and passed on several other clearer options in terms of translating like Robert Quinn and Ryan Kerrigan. His answers during Jacksonville’s pre-draft media availability Friday made it seem like he preferred Walker over Hutchinson.

But Hutchinson’s production left very few questions about how he would fare in the NFL. He recorded 62 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for a loss, 14 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

The good thing about Walker’s addition is that they are getting a player who is well coached and is coming from an elite college program. Add that with Walker’s work ethic and his chances to translate could be solid.

Now that the first pick is official. Jaguars Wire wanted to poll fans about how they feel about the Jags drafting Walker.

NFL
