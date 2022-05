LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. After posting wins in the 800 and 200 free already this week, World Record holder Katie Ledecky will race this morning in the 400 free as the heavy favorite, though an interesting contest should shape up behind her. A resurgent Leah Smith comes in as the second seed, but a trio of Sandpipers swimmers, including Katie Grimes and Claire Weinstein, who have already qualified for Worlds, will look to continue their distance free excellence.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO