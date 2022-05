With prom season on the horizon, students have to start thinking about how they’re going to look for the best night of their lives. Sometimes that’s not easy. Tiger Coleman knows all about that. That’s why earlier this year, the lifelong Jersey City resident, who now splits his time between his hometown and Atlanta, visited several Jersey City high schools for part of his “MMO giveback ‘22″ event.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO