Theresa A. Doherty, 76, of Lee, passed away on April 25, 2022, at Rome Health, following a brief illness. She was born on July 24, 1945, a daughter of the late Lester and Ruth Dawly Williams. Theresa attended Whitesboro High School and on September 5, 1970, was united in marriage to Michael S. Doherty. Theresa was a talented homemaker who loved to take care of her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts, along with plastic canvas.

ROME, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO