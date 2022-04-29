ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man In Serious Condition After Being Hit By SUV In Seaford

By Kathy Reakes
 2 days ago
The area of the accident. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man is in serious condition after being hit by an SUV while riding his bike on Long Island.

The incident took place in Seaford around 8:15 p.m., Thursday, April 28 on Sunrise Highway.

According to Nassau County detectives, the male bicyclist, age 54, crossing Sunrise Highway at Washington Avenue, was struck by a 2004 Nissan Pathfinder.

As a result of the collision, the man suffered multiple trauma injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. He is listed in serious condition, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, age 47, remained at the scene and was not injured.

The Nissan went through a brake and safety check.

The name of the injured man has not been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

