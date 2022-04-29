ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, NJ

West Orange, SOMA and Orange communities unite to find a kidney for longtime resident

By Amanda Valentovic
essexnewsdaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESSEX COUNTY, NJ — South Orange, Maplewood, Orange and West Orange residents are rallying around Anthony Brooks and his family in an effort to find him a kidney donor. Brooks lost one of his kidneys to cancer in 2017, and now the disease has spread to his remaining kidney. Now looking...

essexnewsdaily.com

Daily Voice

Beloved Mom Of 2, NJ College Student Dies Suddenly, 28

Beloved mother of two and New Jersey college student Avinique Sabree Marshall-Bethea died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 19. She was 28. Born in Trenton, Avinique grew up in Lawrence and Ewing and graduated from Lawrence High School, her obituary says. Avinique later earned an Associate’s Degree from Rowan University and...
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Beloved Sussex County Mom Of 2 Dies Suddenly, 37

Beloved Sussex County mother of two Danielle Alana Assante died suddenly on Friday, April 22. She was 37. Born in Pequannock, Danielle graduated from Newton High School in 2003, her obituary says. She had pursued several different jobs over the years, including dog training, restaurant management, and other “odds and...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Over a dozen weapons found at Francis Lewis High School

NEW YORK -- There was a shocking discovery after metal detectors were sent to a Queens high school one day after a brazen daylight shooting that left three teenagers injured.Now, Mayor Eric Adams is taking action, ordering his precinct commanders and top NYPD brass to attend an unusual weekend meeting, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Thursday.One top NYPD official described the meeting at police headquarters this Saturday as a "beat down." The mayor's spokesman told Kramer only that his boss regards himself as a general who intends to lead from the front.But for many of us, the number of weapons found...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Mysterious Milky White Substance Found Leaking Into NJ Park Brook, Turning Lake White

New Jersey town officials have closed off the area around a park brook after a mysterious, unknown substance turned the water a milky white color. A section of Third Ward Park in Passaic was taped off after someone walking saw the white substance in the water around 12:45 p.m., said Mayor Hector Lora. The brook leads into Hughes Lake, which by the late afternoon, had turned completely white, photos showed.
PASSAIC, NJ
PIX11

Community outraged by allegations of racism against NJ principal

ELIZABETH, N.J. (PIX11) — School board members in Elizabeth, New Jersey knew they would have to address a troubling situation during their regularly scheduled meeting: allegations of racism against a school principal. Superintendent Olga Hugelmeyer said the board is “outraged” by the incident, adding it was “immediately addressed.” A municipal source close to the matter […]
ELIZABETH, NJ
Parents Magazine

This Newark Educator Is Removing Barriers To Outdoor Play and the Montessori Method for Black Children

Few states recognize nature education as a standard way of learning or curriculum. Finding a federally- or state-funded program is virtually impossible for Black families, even though there are many benefits. As co-founder of Honeypot Montessori, opening in Newark, New Jersey in the fall, Deja L. Jones, M.Ed hopes to restore nature-based play and "give children some of that outdoor time that they would not have otherwise, either at home or in their neighborhoods." Newark is one of 10 states with increasing concentrated child poverty. Jones' goal for Honeypot is to remove as many barriers that prevent Black youth from nature-based play as possible.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Affordability in Jersey City remains minimal | Opinion

It has been eight months since my first op-ed was published highlighting the need for more affordable housing in Jersey City. Since then, the Inclusionary Zoning Ordinance that was passed in October 2020 was struck down in court. The People Over Profits petition that aimed to remedy the mayor’s restrictive IZO became moot because the mayor’s IZO was no longer in effect. In December, the new IZO passed -- an initiative that involved negotiations with Fair Share Housing, New Jersey’s leading advocate for affordable housing, and other vested stakeholders passed.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Beach Radio

7 of the best bike trails in Central NJ

As the weather gets warmer and spring beckons you outside once again, it's time to get that bike out of the garage again. If you're lucky enough to live near one of our many great bike trails, you're in luck. Or you can do what I did and get an inexpensive bike rack for your car and go check them out.
SPORTS
CBS New York

Over 200 men celebrate graduation from Doe Fund in Harlem

NEW YORK -- More than 200 men in Harlem celebrated a huge accomplishment Saturday.All of the men have either experienced homelessness or incarceration.Saturday, they donned graduation caps and gowns and gathered at the Apollo Theater to celebrate employment, permanent housing and sobriety.It was all made possible through a nonprofit called the Doe Fund, which helps men transition back to normal life and find success.Assemblyman Eddie Gibbs spoke at their graduation. He's the first person to serve in the New York State Legislature who has been incarcerated."Like all of you, I worked hard for my second chance," he said. "Whatever you do, believe you can do it. Show them that human element of you. They need to see it."Since it started more than 30 years ago, the Doe Fund says it has helped more than 30,000 men.
