ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTF California: An Interview With Brentwood Police Chief Tom Hansen

By ECT
eastcountytoday.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode of the WTF California Podcast, we have a chat with Brentwood Police Chief Tom Hansen. We touch on everything from staffing levels, state of being...

eastcountytoday.net

Comments / 3

Related
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Was Forced To Give Birth At 10 Years Old And Then Forced To Marry The Church Deacon At Age 11

Sherry Johnson - Wedding Photo Age 11BishopAccountabilty.org. A Wife and A Mother By The Time She Was In Fifth Grade. Sherry Johnson was an only child. She lived with her mother, who worked as a substitute teacher, in Tampa, Florida when she was a little girl. The pair belonged to an apostolic church and attended services sometimes seven days a week. The church was strict. The girls and women had to wear hats and long sleeves and were not permitted to wear jewelry or pants.
TAMPA, FL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Dirtiest City

There was a time three decades ago when some of America’s cities were choked by smog. Clean air rules have helped improve that situation, but the effects have been limited. Recently, Los Angeles posted its smoggiest day in 30 years. Air pollution isn’t the only measure of dirty cities, though. Other conditions include rats, which […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtf#Brentwood#Spotify#Militarization Of Police#Apple Podcast#Google Podcast
SFist

Victim In Oceanview Murder-Suicide Identified as SF Firefighter and Father

Friends and family of slain San Francisco firefighter Eric Deng have set up a crowdfunding campaign to help support his widow and young child. A murder-suicide last week in SF's Oceanview neighborhood resulted in the death of a 45-year-old man who has now been identified as Deng. The shooter was identified as a 65-year-old neighbor who took his own life after allegedly shooting Deng, but that man's name has not been released.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries, police said Wednesday. Yesenia Ramirez, 43, had...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

$1M in jewelry stolen from JC Penney, Sam's Club in California: AG

OAKLAND, Calif. - A total of $1 million in jewelry has been stolen from JC Penney and Sam's Club stores throughout California, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on Friday. The suspects entered stores by breaking and entering though exterior doors and stealing high-end jewelry in Contra Costa, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Placer, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Clarita, and Tulare counties, Bonta said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Are the Kids All Right?: Racism | CBS Reports

A racial reckoning is happening in America, but the voices of kids and teens are often missing from that conversation. In this episode of the CBS Reports documentary series "Are the Kids All Right?" young people from across the country share their perspectives on race and firsthand experiences with racism in the U.S. today.
KIDS
KTVU FOX 2

Coyote attack injures girl on Southern California beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) - A coyote attacked and seriously injured a girl on Southern California’s famed Huntington Beach, police said. Officers were called to the beach near the Huntington Beach Pier around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, police spokesperson Jennifer Carey said in a statement. "Upon arrival, officers located an...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Baby Brandon’s Kidnapping Leaves San Jose Neighborhood Shaken To The Core

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — Shaken to the core but grateful fast-acting authorities located baby Brandon Alexis Cuellar, the College Park neighborhood of San Jose was quiet Tuesday. The bevy of police cruisers have left as have the helicopters in the sky. Neighbors say the past 24 hours have been crazy and surreal. “The FBI came a little bit after midnight — woke us up — I answered questions as best I could,” said neighbor Edgar Silva. Late into the night and into the morning hours, agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Child Abduction Rapid Deployment team fanned all over Elm...
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Nearly 20,000 tons of almonds stuck in Manteca, distributor says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One of California’s cash crops is stuck in storage, and it’s a major problem for local almond farmers, growers and the economy in the region. Rows and rows of boxes with millions of California almonds are sitting in warehouses in Manteca, with nowhere to go.  “It’s just never been a problem […]
MANTECA, CA
Westword

"We Are Coming for You": Anti-Semitic Incidents in Colorado Spike

The caller to a Colorado synagogue had a chilling message: "Watch your back. We are coming for you. All of you. You and everyone in the building. The Zionists and the Jews." This incident was far from isolated. A new report from the Anti-Defamation League on anti-Semitism in the United States in 2021 lists 92 such episodes in Colorado, among 2,717 nationwide: 66 classified as harassment and 25 considered vandalism, as well as assault considered a hate crime. That was one of eleven such assaults across the country last year: three in New York, two in California, and one each in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Colorado.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy