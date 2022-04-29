WTF California: An Interview With Brentwood Police Chief Tom Hansen

The caller to a Colorado synagogue had a chilling message: "Watch your back. We are coming for you. All of you. You and everyone in the building. The Zionists and the Jews." This incident was far from isolated. A new report from the Anti-Defamation League on anti-Semitism in the United States in 2021 lists 92 such episodes in Colorado, among 2,717 nationwide: 66 classified as harassment and 25 considered vandalism, as well as assault considered a hate crime. That was one of eleven such assaults across the country last year: three in New York, two in California, and one each in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Colorado.

