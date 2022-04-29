ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Ford recalls thousands of SUVs that can roll away while parked

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PtQks_0fO3La1b00

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park.

The recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Explorers with 2.3-liter engines, as well as 3-liter and 3.3-liter hybrids and the 3-liter ST. Also included are 2020 and 2021 Explorer Police hybrids and those with 3.3-liter gas engines.

Ford rolling out all-electric pickup truck

Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators say that a rear axle mounting bolt can fracture and cause the drive shaft to disconnect. If that happens, the SUVs can roll away even if they are placed in park gear, without the parking brake on.

The documents say Ford has 235 warranty claims due to the problem. The company says it knows of no crashes or injuries.

Depending on the model, dealers will replace a bushing and the axle cover, or they will update electronic parking brake software. Owners will be notified by mail starting June 6.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Widespread rain possible through Saturday

Today: Increasing rain chances as temperatures stay cool and in the 40s. Northeasterly winds will increase to 15-30 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH. Tonight: Rain continues for much of central and eastern ND. Lows will fall to the 30s with increasing NW wind. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 1 AM early Saturday morning […]
ENVIRONMENT
KX News

Police chase on Hwy 83 near Washburn leaves two injured

Two men were injured after the driver of their vehicle fled a traffic stop in Minot and drove south on Highway 83 while being chased by Deputies until they lost control of their vehicle and rolled over Saturday night around 9:39 p.m. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, an officer with the Minot Police […]
WASHBURN, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Detroit, MI
Cars
motor1.com

New Ford spy shots catch mysterious Boxy SUV testing In Michigan

Ford discontinued the Mondeo earlier this year, though there have been plenty of rumours predicting its return. It hasn’t materialised yet, but Ford could be getting closer to resurrecting the nameplate. New spy photos have captured a boxy Ford SUV near the company’s testing centre that could become the Mondeo successor.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Brake#The Recall#Suv#Vehicles#Ap#Ford Motor Co#Nexstar Media Inc
torquenews.com

Ford Ranger Raptor To Become Part Of U.S. Fleet In 2023

For a long time, Ford car and truck owners have looked wistfully at other parts of the world as various models that were not offered here were on sale there. Take the Ford Ranger Raptor, though it debuted in February in Europe and it seemed to have the sign "Europe-only" plastered firmly on the windshield, the automaker has acknowledged the it will become part of the automaker's lineup in 2023.
CARS
TheStreet

Tesla Snatches a Coveted Relic from GM and Ford

The automotive sector is upside down. While it is clear that the new path is electrification, it is still difficult to say which carmakers will be the winners except for Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report. Founded in 2003, the electric vehicle manufacturer is in the process of increasing...
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

Ford Explains Why There's No Shelby GT500 Convertible

If you’re waiting for an S550 GT500 Convertible it may be time to settle for the coupe. In an interview with Ford Authority, representatives from Ford confirmed that there will not be a GT500 convertible. This break in Mustang tradition is rooted in some very legitimate concerns by the Ford team which lead to the coupe only S550 GT500.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
KX News

Bismarck native Brayden Thomas signed by the Los Angeles Rams

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck native and North Dakota State defensive end Brayden Thomas has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. A 6’3″ 260 lb senior, Thomas was a graduate from Bismarck High School before committing to the […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Minot State’s Sebastian Gutierrez signed by the Denver Broncos

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot State University offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez has signed with the Denver Broncos, after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. Originally committing to Minot State as a receiver, Gutierrez was quickly asked to make the transition to a left tackle. From there, Gutierrez became a household name, earning a starting […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Former Catholic school teacher pleads guilty to multiple counts of GSI

WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — A former Catholic school teacher accused of inappropriately touching eight female students has pleaded guilty to the crime. In a plea deal, Everest Moore was sentenced to 10 years with credit for time served and the balance suspended. Moore worked as a teacher and coach at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in […]
WILLISTON, ND
MotorAuthority

Ruf Yellowbird, Ford GT MKII, GM patent: Car News Headlines

The 1987 Ruf CTR, famously dubbed the Yellowbird, made our list of the top 100 cars that matter. Based on a reskinned 930-generation Porsche 911 Carrera 3.2, the Yellowbird was reworked to cut weight and the engine was bored out to 3.4 liters. The result was a world-beating supercar with 469 hp and 408 lb-ft of torque.
CARS
KX News

KX News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy