ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Monopoly letting players bring 1 retired token back to game

By Melanie DaSilva, Nexstar Media Wire
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lz8l3_0fO3LZ5k00

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. ( WPRI ) — Monopoly tokens are changing once again, and players can be part of the decision.

Rhode Island-based toy company Hasbro , which has owned the rights to the game since 1991, is letting fans vote to bring back one of six iconic retired tokens: thimble, wheelbarrow, iron, boot, horse & rider or the money bag.

Voting began online Thursday and will last three weeks.

Fans can also vote on which current token should be removed from the game: Scottie, Hazel, battleship, penguin, rubber ducky, top hat, T-Rex or race car.

In 2013, fans voted to include the Hazel token as the newest piece, and the iron was retired. In 2017, the thimble, wheelbarrow and boot were retired and replaced by the penguin, T-Rex and rubber ducky.

Whichever token wins will get an update in the new version of the game, which will hit shelves in fall 2022 in the U.S. and spring 2023 globally.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Widespread rain possible through Saturday

Today: Increasing rain chances as temperatures stay cool and in the 40s. Northeasterly winds will increase to 15-30 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH. Tonight: Rain continues for much of central and eastern ND. Lows will fall to the 30s with increasing NW wind. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 1 AM early Saturday morning […]
ENVIRONMENT
ComicBook

New Red Dead Redemption 2 Update Is a Disappointment for Players

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online update is a disappointment for players on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X who have been desperate for not just new content, but a meaningful update. This new update is not that. In fact, it's not even relevant to anyone but those playing the open-world western on PC as the update is only available via PC.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monopoly#Hasbro#Race Car#Wpri#Scottie Hazel
PC Gamer

Is there a game only you seem to remember?

Find all previous editions of the PCG Q&A here. Some highlights:. - How much free storage space have you got on your PC?. - Have you ever had to downgrade after an upgrade?. I think it had aliens in it. And the theme tune was unforgettable. It went, "da DA da," or something like that. Is there a game locked away in your memories, something from the distant past, that you can't remember the name of and nobody else ever mentions? In the foggy soup of edu-games and random things that came packaged with the family PC, is there something you wish you could recall? Maybe someone else will know what you're talking about. Now that I think about it, they probably weren't aliens. They might have just been weird fish.
VIDEO GAMES
KX News

Minot State’s Sebastian Gutierrez signed by the Denver Broncos

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot State University offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez has signed with the Denver Broncos, after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. Originally committing to Minot State as a receiver, Gutierrez was quickly asked to make the transition to a left tackle. From there, Gutierrez became a household name, earning a starting […]
MINOT, ND
PC Gamer

Here are all the free games you can grab right now

There are lot of free games floating around there right now, from Epic's weekly freebies to publisher promos on Steam, GOG sale giveaways, and more. But staying on top of them all can be a real chore, and you might be missing out on some good stuff. So we here...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

Former Catholic school teacher pleads guilty to multiple counts of GSI

WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — A former Catholic school teacher accused of inappropriately touching eight female students has pleaded guilty to the crime. In a plea deal, Everest Moore was sentenced to 10 years with credit for time served and the balance suspended. Moore worked as a teacher and coach at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in […]
WILLISTON, ND
KX News

Bismarck native Brayden Thomas signed by the Los Angeles Rams

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck native and North Dakota State defensive end Brayden Thomas has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. A 6’3″ 260 lb senior, Thomas was a graduate from Bismarck High School before committing to the […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

NDSU’s Christian Watson drafted by the Green Bay Packers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota State University wide receiver Christian Watson has been drafted by the Green Bay Packers with the 34th overall pick, and in the second round, of the 2022 NFL Draft. A Florida native who has been at NDSU since 2017, Watson has been a contributor for the Bison from the […]
FARGO, ND
KX News

Soccer: All eight teams in the WDA in action in Bismarck/Mandan

On Tuesday, all eight teams in the WDA were in action in the Bismarck/Mandan area, including a pair of undefeated teams matching up in Legacy and Minot. Tuesday Scores:Legacy Sabers (0), Minot Majettes (9)Mandan Braves (2), Jamestown Blue Jays (0)Bismarck Demons (6), St. Mary’s Saints (0)Century Patriots (3), Williston Coyotes (0)
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Soccer: Mandan’s defense is pacing the Braves this season

Mandan’s soccer team has just one loss on the season thanks to a great defense that is carrying over from last year. Goal Keeper Quinn Carter is leading the way for the Braves as one of the top goalies in the WDA. Carter says the entire defense can still improve though, including herself, hoping to […]
MANDAN, ND
KX News

Baseball: Legacy versus Mandan headlines a busy Thursday

Teams once again are shuffling the schedule to beat the incoming wet weather with Thursday’s slate headlined by a doubleheader between Legacy and Mandan. Thursday Scores:(G1) Mandan Braves (4), Legacy Sabers (8)(G2) Mandan Braves (8), Legacy Sabers (2)(G1) St. Mary’s Saints (2), Dickinson Midgets (11)(G2) St. Mary’s Saints (2), Dickinson Midgets (5)Century Patriots (10), Watford […]
MANDAN, ND
TechRadar

Nintendo Switch Sports urges players to learn from their past mistakes

With Nintendo Switch Sports on the cusp of release, Nintendo has issued a safety warning reminding players to exercise caution when playing the energetic game, which has also inadvertently conjured memories of hilarious Wii Sports accidents. Nintendo posted the information to its Japanese Twitter account, showcasing a selection of safety-related...
VIDEO GAMES
KX News

Baseball/Softball: Bismarck State College hosts a doubleheader with Dakota College at Bottineau

The Mystics returned to the diamond on Wednesday, as the baseball team looked to stay hot with the bats, while softball played at an unusual venue. Wednesday Scores:(G1) Bismarck State College (20), Dakota College at Bottineau (6) – Baseball(G2) Bismarck State College (17), Dakota College at Bottineau (3) – Baseball(G1) Bismarck State College (0), Dakota […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy