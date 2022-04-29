ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Adidas Dropping New “Hi-Res Red” Colorway For The Yeezy Boost 700

By O
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FWU1e_0fO3LFgS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NET6C_0fO3LFgS00

Source: @ryivibes / Instagram

Even though Kanye’s popularity continues to struggle due to his out of pocket ways and actions, his sneakers still remain a hot commodity and adidas continue to drop new colorways for their various Yeezy models and the Yeezy Boost 700 is next in line to get a vibrant new colorway.

According to Nice Kicks the Yeezy Boost 700 will be getting a crazy bright red colorway later on this year dubbed the “Hi-Res Red” that is sure to be a hit amongst bloods from West to East if nothing else.

The sneaker features a bright Hi-Res Red mesh upper and tongue with suede overlays seen in black and grey. The full-length BOOST encapsulated midsole is seen in maroon with orange and dark teal hits and maroon is seen again on the laces and forefoot. Lastly, Hi-Res Red is seen again on the outsole to finish off the sneaker.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nice Kicks (@nicekicks)

These are just a tad bit too red for our taste but hey, to each his own.

The adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Hi-Res Red is set to drop later this year via adidas Confirmed, Yeezy Supply, and select retailers for the retail price of $300. Will you be checking for these when they drop or are these a hard pass for your sneaker collection? Let us know in the comments section below.

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

A Release Date for the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Surfaces

Following early looks and rumors, we now have a release date for the Off-White™ x. Expected to release in both “White/Clear-White” and “Black/Clear-Black,” the takes on the classic lifestyle silhouette are set to continue the late Virgil Abloh‘s partnership with Nike/Jordan Brand. The shoe...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Footwear News

A Pair of Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner Colorways Are Releasing Tomorrow

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. More colorways of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner are dropping soon. The German sportswear giant shared images of Kanye West’s acclaimed Yeezy clog in the “Sulfur” and “Stone Sage” makeups along with their April 22 launch date via the Yeezy release calendar. The Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Sulfur” dons a tonal yellow color scheme throughout the entirety of the foam upper and down to the underfoot. The “Stone Sage” colorway of the Yeezy...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “UNC”

Though added to the Jumpman’s lexicon many, many years ago — as MJ himself was a Tar Heel — “University Blue” has only recently become a ubiquitous part of the brand’s catalog. And for 2022, the colorway is dressing the Air Jordan 1 Low OG, this time in a color blocking reminiscent of 2019’s “Obsidian.”
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air More Uptempo Shoots For A “Royal” Colorway

Black and Red is closely tied to Black and Royal much in part due to the original colorways of the Air Jordan 1. The Air More Uptempo shares that connection due to Scottie Pippen’s time with the Bulls alongside Michael Jordan, so maybe that’s why this new colorway of the Air More Uptempo looks very natural.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye
sneakernews.com

Nike Adds The Air Max Plus To Its Growing “Graffiti” Collection

A year away from celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Nike Air Max Plus has recently seen an explosion in colorways. In addition to compelling styles in line with its debut gradient looks, Sean McDowell’s 1998 design has recently appeared laden with graffiti-reminiscent text as have other Nike Sportswear models.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Wraps Her Spike Heels Around Steph Curry as They Embrace the ‘Groutfit’ Style Trend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Currey and Steph Curry achieved couple goals while posing for a photo in matching outfits yesterday. The pair added their own touch to the “groutfit” trend (an all-gray outfit). Ayesha added a red carpet flair to the monochromatic look in a pair of super pointy white stiletto pumps. The white shoes featured an extra thin black heel that gave the actress some height. The rest of the outfit gave a comfort-focused business-casual...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Cutest Bracelets in Her Yitty Shapewear Campaign — and They're Under $30

Lizzo's long-awaited shapewear line has finally arrived — bringing with it a slew of bright, playful and downright cheeky styles to accompany it. And while the body-hugging pieces might be the focal point of the collection, the brand's famed campaign shots also feature the singer in a beaded, Y2K-inspired accessory that's completely perfect for spring — and available to shop now for under $30, too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lizzo Impressively Hikes in 7-Inch Gun-Shaped Heels With Pink Bodysuit While Promoting New Music

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lizzo shows that even dirt can’t stop her from wearing statement-making shoes. In a video posted on Instagram Tuesday, the “Rumors” singer sat on a hill covered in dirt while wearing a contrasting outfit as she read “Why I Love Men: The Joys of Dating.” She promoted forthcoming new music in caption, noting “About Damn Time” releases on April 14. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) The “Truth...
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yeezy Boost#Adidas Yeezy#Res#Ryivibes#Yeezy Supply
Vogue

Diesel Bags Are Everywhere Right Now

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Cast your mind back to the early 2000s when slouchy shoulder bags were all the rage. Mary-Kate and Ashley had yet to discover...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elle

Kourtney Kardashian Went Out in a Leather Jacket and No Pants With Travis Barker in Milan

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker flew over to Europe this week for what appears to be a nice Italian vacation. The engaged couple was photographed holding hands in Milan, en route to their hotel today. Bodyguards followed them. They both matched in black outfits, but Kardashian leaned into a statement look, wearing a leather tie jacket and no pants. She styled her hair up and accessorized with sunglasses and chunky black shoes.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

La La Anthony Serves Up a Runway-Worthy Walk in Extreme Cutout Top & Tricky Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. La La Anthony strutted her way onto Instagram feeds on Friday in sleek style. The TV personality shared a video of herself delivering a runway-worthy walk while blowing a kiss to a soundtrack. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) Anthony’s outfit was full of statement pieces, including a black extreme-cutout crop top. The peekaboo moment was a surprising one, leaning slightly grunge and distressed. The top had...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Denim"

Continuing to deliver standout women’s exclusive releases, Jordan Brand is now readying the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Denim.”. The upcoming take on the classic features white tumbled leather upper bases accented by weathered blue denim overlays. The contrasting element is continued on the Swoosh, “NIKE AIR” tongue tags and Wings motif branding. While metallic gold Jumpman lace dubraes and white midsoles paired with light blue rubber outsoles round up the design of the shoe.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
sneakernews.com

Nike’s First Sneaker NFT Is, Predictably, A Dunk

It’s long been known that Nike was preparing to enter the metaverse, as their plans to craft digital sneakers and wearables were disclosed back in November of last year. And once the brand added RTFKT Studios, the team behind notable projects like CloneX, it was clear they had no intention of phoning anything in.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

COMME des GARÇONS x Nike Air Max Sunder SP Collab Has a Release Date

The long-awaited COMME des GARÇONS x Air Max Sunder Sp have officially arrived. The collaboration was first revealed in the recent COMME des GARÇONS Homme Plus Spring/Summer 2022 show titled “The Existence of Flowers.” Designer Rei Kawakubo takes on the 1998 Nike silhouette for the contemporary era. The collaboration sees a simplified version of the ’90s model, wrapped in a nylon shell that sits atop a leather base. The collaboration is releasing in three colorways, the “White/Black,” “Triple White” and “Triple Black” colorways.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Blake Lively’s Street Style Gets ‘Toasty’ in Eco-Friendly Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers With Ryan Reynolds

Click here to read the full article. After getting all glammed up for Gigi Hadid’s birthday party on Saturday in New York, Blake Lively was spotted in more casual garb on the streets with husband Ryan Reynolds. The “Gossip Girl” alum was seen wearing a black and white plaid button-down shirt over a gray tank top paired with navy blue joggers and sneakers for the casual outing. She also carried a plaid jacket featuring hits of teal green and sported a classic, black leather quilted Chanel crossbody bag. The 34-year-old actress opted for an iconic sneaker, Nike’s Air Force 1. The shoe...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing And Puma Release Two New Collections

Click here to read the full article. PUMA and Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing (TMC) have extended their long-term partnership for two new collections. PUMA and TMC first partnered for their debut collection in 2019 and have since released multiple clothing and footwear collaborations, including a limited-edition version of PUMA’s iconic Suede silhouette in 2021. The two new collections are set to be available for purchase on Friday (April 15). One collection titled “LL,” which stands for “Long Live,” presents the latest iteration of The Hussle Way. It features the custom tracksuit that the fallen rapper and Groovey Lew created for...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Nike Adds Mini Swooshes To The Air Max Plus

The Nike Air Max Plus may not boast the global appeal of other visible Air-cushioned silhouettes before it, but it continues being a go-to option among street style enthusiasts. For its latest ensemble, the Sean McDowell-designed sneaker has appeared in a predominantly black ensemble coupled with non-standard miniature swoosh logos....
APPAREL
Footwear News

Charli XCX Gets Edgy in Leather Vest, Spray Painted Pants & Strappy Sandals in NYC

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Charli XCX knows how to make a statement. The “Boom Clap” hitmaker showcased her edgy sartorial prowess while in New York City this past weekend. For the outing, Charli donned a mod look that consisted of an oversized black leather vest, which she wore over a Coach crop top. The short garment was complete with a round neckline and adorned with the brand’s signature textile jacquard allover. The “Beg For You” singer teamed the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy