Georgetown, DC

"The Unresolved Threshold Issues in the Emoluments Clauses Litigation" - Now Published in the Georgetown JLPP

By Josh Blackman
 2 days ago
The Georgetown Journal of Law & Public Policy has published the new article I co-authored with Seth Barrett Tillman: "The Unresolved Threshold Issues in the Emoluments Clauses Litigation: The President Has Three Bodies and There Is No Cause of Action for Ultra Vires Conduct." The federal courts never fully...

