Ceres, CA

New bridge would connect east Modesto and Ceres. Here’s how much it could cost

By John Holland
The Modesto Bee
 2 days ago

Officials took a step Tuesday toward a new Tuolumne River bridge between east Modesto and Ceres.

The Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors approved the environmental report for a span that would connect Garner and Faith Home roads. The bridge would be part of a mile-long expressway serving the Beard Industrial District and other areas.

The cost was estimated at $71.7 million last year. The county has earmarked $17.9 million from Measure L, a local sales tax, and plans to seek state and federal grants.

The expressway in turn could connect with future projects. One would upgrade Faith Home Road from Hatch Road south to Highway 99 near Keyes. The other involves widening Claus Road all the way to Riverbank. Claus becomes Garner south of Highway 132.

The board voted 5-0 for the 623-page report, without discussion. This allows Stanislaus County Public Works to move into detailed design and right-of-way purchase.

The new bridge would have two lanes to start but would have the capacity for two more. It would be 861 feet long where it crosses the main river channel and 1,823 feet with the floodplain included.

It would be the 14th bridge across the county ’s segment of the Tuolumne. Three are in the La Grange area. The others are at Roberts Ferry, Hickman Road, Geer Road, Santa Fe Avenue, Mitchell Road, Ninth Street, Seventh Street, Highway 99, Carpenter Road and Shiloh Road.

Seventh Street is the oldest of the bridges and scheduled for replacement soon. It was built in 1916 but has long been off limits to heavy trucks.

Federal funds will cover most of the $56.1 million cost of a new, wider bridge. Construction could start in summer of next year and take until fall 2025.

A rendering shows a proposed bridge over the Tuolumne River between Garner Road in Modesto and Faith Home Road in Ceres. Stanislaus County Public Works

Comments / 9

Mary Ysazaga
2d ago

I think the funds for this Bridge is utterly ridiculous, especially since dairies and farmers are being bought out and the cost of our food that is going up and with gas prices and NOT to mention the homeless and Schools.

3
Evelyn
2d ago

we need more programs for kids and the elderly and homeless. it's sad to see an 80 year old man living under a bridge. out the money in the right places

3
