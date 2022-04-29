ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolcott, CT

SOMETHING'S BREWING: Aspetuck Brew Lab celebrates 7 years

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomething’s Brewing heads to the Capitol City and to Phantom Brewing. Courtney Zieller met with owner and brewer Bo Kolcio to talk about a beer close to his heart. Something’s Brewing heads to Cheshire...

Popculture

Burger King Adds Unusual Item to the Menu

Forget ketchup, Burger King has an all-new condiment on the menu that it wants you to pair with its burgers and fries. The beloved fast food chain has introduced Peanut Butter Sauce as its latest menu innovation, but the new sauce isn't meant as an ice cream topping, but rather a pairing for its new Peanut Butter Stackers and Peanut Butter Fries.
RESTAURANTS
NewsTimes

7 new restaurants to check out in May

Here’s a look at seven new and noteworthy Connecticut restaurants, from a cocktail lounge inspired by the sea in Mystic to Korean street food in New Haven. The nautical-themed, two-level bar on Water Street, next door to Oyster Club, is a collaboration between Dan Meiser’s 85th Day Food Community restaurant group and The Real McCoy Rum brand. Port of Call is a sail around the world, complete with meaningful decor touches from the region’s maritime history. Beverage director Jade Ayala’s cocktail menu works hand-in-hand with executive chef Renee Touponce’s lineup of street foods, all inspired by port cities in the U.S., the Caribbean, South America, Europe and Southeast Asia. 15 Water St., @theportofcallct.
NEW HAVEN, CT
MassLive.com

Captain Jack’s Roadside Shack to open in Chicopee’s Center Space Property; owner says city ‘is gonna be the spot’

Captain Jack’s Roadside Shack, the popular Easthampton seafood joint, is coming to Chicopee, expanding the reach of its popular slate of lobster rolls, clams and fish tacos. The new location will be at the city’s Center Space Property, by the corner of Center and South streets, where owner Kevin Sahagian said he wants to create a community hub.
CHICOPEE, MA
WTNH

Hartford Taste Festival returning this summer

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A host of Hartford area organizations are teaming up with the city and the state to bring a massive food festival to the capital city this June. It’s all coming together in June to showcase Hartford’s culinary offerings. If you grew up in this region, you might remember the festival. It […]
HARTFORD, CT
The Day

The sweetest place in Norwich: Sweet Momma's

It took me a few tries of driving back and forth to finally spot Sweet Momma’s. It’s tucked into the lower level of a building near the Norwichtown Green and has a small sign in the window looking out on Town Street. I probably should have just rolled...
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Family Friday: Kicking off a new month with great events

FAMILY FRIDAY: Earth Day, flower festivities and more this weekend. Family Friday: Events for the first weekend of April. With spring in full swing and Easter just weeks away, there are lots of ways to celebrate the season locally this weekend. Family Friday: Space day, an Irish parade and the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Festivals and Parks Open for the Season

There is plenty to do this spring weekend around the state, including kid-friendly activities, fundraisers and festivals, some of which are making a return since the beginning of the pandemic. Lake Compounce Amusement Park in Bristol kicks off their season Saturday, April 30. In light of its 175th birthday season,...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Lake Compounce Amusement Park Opens for the Season

There is plenty to do this spring weekend around the state, including kid-friendly activities, fundraisers and festivals, some of which are making a return since the beginning of the pandemic. Lake Compounce Amusement Park in Bristol kicked off their season today. In light of its 175th birthday season, the park...
BRISTOL, CT
