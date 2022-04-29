SOMETHING'S BREWING: Aspetuck Brew Lab celebrates 7 years

Here’s a look at seven new and noteworthy Connecticut restaurants, from a cocktail lounge inspired by the sea in Mystic to Korean street food in New Haven. The nautical-themed, two-level bar on Water Street, next door to Oyster Club, is a collaboration between Dan Meiser’s 85th Day Food Community restaurant group and The Real McCoy Rum brand. Port of Call is a sail around the world, complete with meaningful decor touches from the region’s maritime history. Beverage director Jade Ayala’s cocktail menu works hand-in-hand with executive chef Renee Touponce’s lineup of street foods, all inspired by port cities in the U.S., the Caribbean, South America, Europe and Southeast Asia. 15 Water St., @theportofcallct.

