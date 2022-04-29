ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WATCH: Former WWE Star Confirms Return To The Ring

By Thomas Hall
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back. Wrestlers have a weird situation when it comes to retiring from the ring. It is rare to see someone completely walk away from the business as there is always the chance that they could wrestle one more match somewhere down the road. It can be a lot of fun...

WATCH: Wrestling Couple Gets Married In Amazing Ceremony

That’s a special one. There are a lot of complications that come with being in the wrestling business, with relationships being up near the top of the list. Being in a relationship is hard enough for regular people but being on the road all the time makes it even more complicated. It can be difficult to find time together, but now two wrestlers have found a way to make it work in a unique way.
Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
Omos reveals when he found out he had cancer

This week's guest of "Out of Character with Ryan Satin", WWE Superstar Omos talked about his exponential growth and discovery in 2012 that he has a pituitary tumor. WWE RAW Superstar Omos recently spoke about his relationship with AJ Styles. The two were paired together for over a year, with...
Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) And JoJo Offerman Get Engaged

Windham Rotunda and JoJo Offerman are engaged. Offerman took to social media to announce the engagement, joking that it feels like they are already married. Rotunda, better known to wrestling fans as Bray Wyatt, and JoJo has been together since 2017 and have two children together. Wyatt has not returned...
Photo: Brock Lesnar Spotted For The First Time Since WrestleMania 38

Brock Lesnar has been spotted for the first time since his loss to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at last month’s WrestleMania 38. The Perkins brothers, AKA The Bearded Butchers, revealed Thursday that Lesnar reached out to them and shared a photo of his latest butchering expedition. We...
Alexa Bliss Gets Married Over The Weekend

Wedding Bells are ringing! According to People magazine, Alexa Bliss married her long-time sweetheart, musician Ryan Cabrera, over the weekend. Their wedding was “very non-traditional,” “rockstar” and self-described as “the s–tshow.”. The couple was interviewed two weeks prior to their wedding; below are some...
Scott Hall Laid To Rest On Friday, His Son Issues Statement

Scott Hall’s son Cody posted a photo on Instagram with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash, and Diamond Dallas Page. The following statement was included with the photo:. We buried my father yesterday. And I guess it was the last step in the process, but it still...
WWE Releases More NXT Wrestlers Today

Several additional WWE NXT releases have been confirmed this afternoon. As noted earlier, Malcolm Bivens and Dakota Kai are no longer with the company. Now Fightful reports that Dexter Lumis, Harland, Persia Pirotta, Raelyn Divine, Draco Anthony, Vish Kanya, Mila Malani and Blair Baldwin have also been released. Lumis signed...
Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
Ne-Yo Gets Married Again to Wife Crystal Renay in Vegas

Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Renay, are as serious as they can be about giving their marriage another go -- TMZ's learned, they just walked down the aisle again, and they did it up big!!!. Witnesses tell TMZ ... Ne-Yo and the former reality star got re-hitched Sunday night on...
Randy Orton doesn't trust Cody Rhodes

The return of Cody Rhodes to WWE was one of the most surprising events of the new year. 'The American Nightmare', which left Vince McMahon's company six years ago, appeared on WrestleMania 38 to the delight of fans. The former AEW star showed his crystal-clear talent by beating Seth Rollins...
Possible Spoiler On Plans For Roman Reigns At WrestleMania Backlash

The WrestleMania Backlash premium live event is quickly approaching, and as of this writing WWE has yet to confirm plans for The Tribal Chief. Roman Reigns had a big night at WrestleMania 38 when he defeated Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but now everyone is waiting to see who his next challenger will be.
Bo Dallas Reveals His Future In The Wrestling Business

During the Father and Son Q&A at FTLOW 2022, Taylor Rotunda (formerly Bo Dallas in WWE) commented on if he was done with the wrestling business:. “Absolutely not. I’m the furthest from done with wrestling that you can possibly be. I spent the past year diving into a bunch of different ventures outside of wrestling, but wrestling has never left my heart, not for one second. I just wanted to get a couple of things done before I dive back into something I really cared about. Now that I’ve got everything kind of wrapped up and working on, within the next two to three months, you’ll see me back in the ring somewhere very soon. The love of wrestling has never left me. I’ve always known I was coming back to it soon, but I just needed to get other stuff done. I’ll be back in the ring really really soon, I promise.”
