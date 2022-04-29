Chelsea: Ji So-Yun to leave at end of season

Four matches to go until we finally discover who is going to win the Scudetto this season as AC Milan and Inter Milan head down to the wire (you can catch all the action on Paramount+). After Napoli stumbled in the last few games with a draw against Roma and losses against Fiorentina and, surprisingly, Empoli, the race is now down to the Rossoneri and the Nerazzurri. Inter Milan lost their match against Bologna on Wednesday in shocking fashion after a late goalkeeping error gifted Bologna a second goal. That match was their game in hand, which was supposed to be played last January but was postponed thanks to Covid. It might prove to be their undoing. The loss from Simone Inzaghi's side broke a streak of four wins in a row, including high-stakes matches against Juventus and AS Roma that seemed to, if not seal the deal, at least make them clear cut favorites to win the Scudetto. But this season has proven to be completely unpredictable in Serie A and now AC Milan are clearly the ones that have a leg up. The late win against Lazio on Sunday combined with Inter's loss gave Stefano Pioli's side's hopes a major boost. Though their next four games will not be easy.

