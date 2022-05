Fans think that the GTA 6 logo has leaked on Twitch, but things may not be what they seem. Earlier this year, Rockstar Games confirmed the next Grand Theft Auto is in active development and that it would have more to share in the future. While this was likely done to make fans calm down and stop asking if GTA 6 is happening, it has only led to a new question: When is the GTA 6 trailer dropping? Of course, Rockstar hasn't answered a single question about the game since the initial announcement, but many are hoping that there is more coming later this year.

