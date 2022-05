WINDHAM, Conn. (WFSB) - It was an amazing outpouring of support by one community for a local police officer and his family facing a difficult time. Just last month, the town of Windham came out to help Sergeant Joshua Clark’s son, Atlas. He was born with a birth defect called Esophageal Fiscilia Atresia, where the esophagus did not develop normally.

WINDHAM, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO