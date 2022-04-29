ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ava Max Opens Up About Writing Her Most Personal Songs Yet

Elvis Duran and the Morning Show
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aDn6b_0fO3I60D00

Ava Max joins Elvis Duran and the Morning Show Friday to talk all about her new songs and working with Tiesto on their hit new song “The Motto.”

“Everything I knew was gone last year and I had to regain my strength,” Max tells Elvis Duran Friday morning. The ‘Kings & Queens’ singer says “No one knew this, but I was in a very long relationship. No one knew anything about my personal life but now it’s different. Max just released her new song “Maybe You’re The Problem,” which she says is the first time she is really opening her personal life up to her fans.

Max also talks about her song “The Motto” with Tiesto saying, “He sent me the record last year and I called him and said ‘this is it.’” Max continues, “Obviously I made it my own, I’ve never done anything like it.. Everything is new this year!”

Watch our full interview with Max above!

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Tegan and Sara Sign to Mom + Pop, Share Video for New Song: Watch

Tegan and Sara have shared a new song called “Fucking Up What Matters.” The single marks their first release on new label home Mom + Pop. The track was co-produced by the Quin twins and John Congleton. Tegan and Sara have also shared a Tony Wolski–directed music video for the song, starring High School stars Railey and Seazynn Gilliland. Check it out below.
MUSIC
NME

Billie Eilish reveals her “all-time favourite” Paramore song

Bilile Eilish has revealed her favourite song online. The musician responded to a fan via her Instagram Stories who asked her what her favourite Paramore track was. Eilish posted a screenshot of one of the band’s songs playing on her Spotify with the volume bar pushed to the top.
MUSIC
Hypebae

Sam Smith Gets Candid in New Self-Worth Single, "Love Me More"

After a two-year hiatus, Sam Smith has finally returned with a new single titled “Love Me More.”. The Grammy Award-winning artist candidly explores their own definition of self-worth and further examines their relationship with themself. “I wrote this song for anyone who feels different, anyone who has to stop themselves every day from saying unkind things to themselves, in their head, all the time,” Smith shares in a press release. “I felt like that for the longest time and slowly I’m learning how to just be nice to myself. I wanted to share that because I captured it in this song. Over the last two years, music has been my therapy more than ever. So I hope this song can be your friend.”
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ava Max
Person
Elvis Duran
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022, Day One: Harry Styles Proclaims ‘Men Are Trash’ With Help From Shania Twain and More

Click here to read the full article. After two years of Covid-related cancellations, the world’s most famous music festival is back in full force. As Coachella goes, so goes the rest of the live music business. And Coachella’s first day on Friday was a clear statement: Hundreds of thousands of (overwhelmingly maskless) festival-goers returning to the desert showed that the world’s largest stages won’t stay restrained any longer. Here’s a roundup of what stood out most as we took in the fest’s first day, from knockout performances to fashion trends and the parking lot from hell. Harry Styles Welcomes Coachella —...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Shares The Beatles Song He Wants To Play In His Funeral

Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he wants one of The Beatles' famous songs to be played at his funeral. In an interview with NME a few years ago, the Black Sabbath lead confessed that he wanted "In My Life" played at his funeral. "I need a few more years to think...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch Shania Twain join Harry Styles onstage at Coachella

Harry Styles headlined Coachella last night (April 15), and was joined on stage by Shania Twain – see footage, setlist and more below. Styles will release new album ‘Harry’s House’, which follows the star’s 2017 self-titled debut and 2019’s ‘Fine Line’, on May 20. This weekend, he’ll be joined by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia as Coachella headliners.
CELEBRITIES
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

4K+
Followers
412
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

We're your morning show family! Love all, serve all.

 https://elvisduran.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy