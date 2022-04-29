ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheers! Munich to stage 1st Oktoberfest after 2-year hiatus

Daily Independent
 2 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — The annual Oktoberfest festival is on again for this fall, the city of Munich said Friday, following a two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dieter Reiter, the mayor of the Bavarian capital, said the popular beer festival will be held without restrictions from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3 - Germany's national day.

The Oktoberfest, first held in 1810 in honor of the marriage of Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria to Princess Therese, has been canceled dozens of times during its more than 200-year history due to wars and pandemics.

The announcement was welcomed by the Bavarian hotel and restaurant association.

BBC

Circus artists in Southampton after escaping war in Ukraine

Two circus artists who fled the war in Ukraine have found safety, and work, in the UK and are due to start performing this weekend. Husband and wife Tatiana Kundyk and Henry Ayala are both performers with Circus Extreme which is in Southampton. Ms Kundyk was visiting her parents in...
WORLD
