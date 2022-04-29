ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Questions To Ask Yourself Before You Get Married

By Deanna Moore
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show
 3 days ago
On this 15 Minute Morning Show podcast, we discuss important questions you should discuss with your significant other before getting married.

After having our friends DJ Envy of The Breakfast Club and his wife Gia Casey on the show to talk about their new book, Real Life, Real Love, we all evaluated our relationships. Their book discusses how to become a better partner and shares Envy and Casey's bumpy relationship journey from the age of 15 to being married for 20+ years.

Get DJ Envy and Gia Casey's book, Real Life, Real Love Life Lessons on Joy, Pain & the Magic That Holds Us Together now! Watch the podcast in the video player above and our interview with DJ Envy and Gia Casey in the video player below.

Kiplinger

Getting Married? Don't Forget to Talk Money First

Natalie and Dan Slagle are founders of Fyooz Financial Planning, a financial planning firm that specializes in advising couples. What kind of money conversations should couples have before the wedding day?. Dan: One of the most important conversations to have concerns your upbringing around money and how you view it....
Dj Envy
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

