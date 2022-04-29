Questions To Ask Yourself Before You Get Married

On this 15 Minute Morning Show podcast, we discuss important questions you should discuss with your significant other before getting married.

After having our friends DJ Envy of The Breakfast Club and his wife Gia Casey on the show to talk about their new book, Real Life, Real Love, we all evaluated our relationships. Their book discusses how to become a better partner and shares Envy and Casey's bumpy relationship journey from the age of 15 to being married for 20+ years.

Get DJ Envy and Gia Casey's book, Real Life, Real Love Life Lessons on Joy, Pain & the Magic That Holds Us Together now! Watch the podcast in the video player above and our interview with DJ Envy and Gia Casey in the video player below.