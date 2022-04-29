The best available players after Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is in the books , and it was quite a notable event, marked by a flurry of trade activity and at least a couple stunners in terms of selections.

Of course, the surprise picks pushed other, more conventional names down the board a bit -- with a few falling out of the first round.

And, with Rounds 2 and 3 slated for Friday night, there's still plenty of well-regarded talent available for teams to restock the talent in their cupboards.

Here's a look at some of the top names remaining in the draft after a dynamic opening night:

Malik Willis, quarterback, Liberty

The Steelers pulled something of a minor surprise when they selected Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick over Willis, who turned heads with a standout pro day and was thought to be a possible target of the Panthers or Falcons in the top 10. Instead, Pickett went first, and Willis appears likely to be a second-rounder.

Nakobe Dean, linebacker, Georgia

The Bulldogs defense set a new record in the common draft era by sending five players to the professional ranks in the first round on Thursday night. Dean could have very easily been a sixth, with several mock drafts pegging him to go in the middle or late first round. Instead, he should be one of the first players to hear his name called on Friday.

Breece Hall, running back, Iowa State

While running backs have been devalued on draft night for several years now, this year marks the first time a running back wasn't taken in the first round since 2014. Hall is widely considered to be the best of a decent class of ballcarriers, with some mocks predicting he would go late in the first round. He should be gone relatively early on Day 2.

Andrew Booth, cornerback, Clemson

As the the first round proved once again, cornerbacks are as coveted as ever. Overall, four corners were taken in the opening round, including two back-to-back by the Texans and Jets at Nos. 3 and 4. Booth could have very easily gone later in the first as well, and he should instead make a nice value pick for whoever eventually nabs him, presumably in the second round.

George Pickens, wide receiver, Georgia

Did your team miss out on the run of wide receivers on Thursday? There's still a few intriguing wideouts left on the board, including Pickens. Given his size and pedigree, Pickens projects as a potential prototype lead receiver, but his stock has been dinged by injury and character concerns.

Arnold Ebiketie, edge, Penn State

Five defensive ends heard their names called on Thursday, though Ebiketie wasn't one of them despite buzz he could sneak into the late first round. The former Penn State standout steadily crept up big boards in the weeks leading up to the draft after a breakout year with the Nittany Lions following a transfer from Temple.

Skyy Moore, wide receiver, Western Michigan

Moore is a different kind of prospect at his position -- a smaller, lightning-quick receiver who uses his footwork and exquisite route-running to get open. He'll need to play in the right system, but he is a potential major sleeper in this class.

David Ojabo, linebacker, Michigan

Ojabo became one of the toughest stories of the pre-draft period, when unfortunately he tore his Achilles at his pro day workout in March. It's unclear how far he'll fall owing to that mishap, but whichever team drafts him will be banking on his elite speed rush.

Christian Watson, wide receiver, North Dakota State

Like Pickens, Watson looks the part of a No. 1 receiver. He's tall, speedy and dangerous with the ball in his hands. For teams that passed up on receiver to address other needs in the first round, he could be a nice second-day option.

