Close friends Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown celebrate on face time after Eagles-Titans trade

By Andrew Porter
 2 days ago

Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown are very close friends and the Eagles quarterback posted a portion of their face time last night following the blockbuster draft night trade that brought Brown to Philadelphia.

Hurts and Brown are about a year a part in age (23 and 24) and both played in the SEC from 2016 to 2018, Hurts at Alabama and Brown at Ole Miss.

The Eagles acquired Brown last night for 18th overall pick and the 101st overall pick the 2022 NFL Draft.

Hurts now has a massive weapon to throw to along with DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert, and young and exciting core.

