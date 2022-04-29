ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environmental commission to install bottle-refill stations on boardwalk

By Alissa Deleo
 2 days ago
AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Environmental Commission plans to install two refillable water-bottle stations along the Avon Boardwalk with the goal of reducing plastic waste and saving the borough money on plastic recycling.

The commission plans to install one of the environmentally friendly stations in front of the boardwalk restrooms near the south end of the borough on Lincoln Avenue.

After the first bottle filler is installed, the commissioners said they hope to find a spot on the north end of the boardwalk for an additional station.

These plans have gained the support of the Avon Board of Commissioners.

In December of 2021, Vade and Carly Hanlon of the Environmental Commission gave a presentation proposing the implementation of the stations.

Mayor Ed Bonnano told The Coast Star, “We’re hoping that a lot of people take advantage of it and [that] a lot less people as a result of it, use plastic water bottles and instead use refillable water bottles.”

The overall cost to install a Stern Williams bottle filler on the boardwalk would be approximately $2,500.

